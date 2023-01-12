Online personality Vinny Thomas never imagined his career would include working with Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell in You’re Cordially Invited.

“I was doing stand-up and improv in Chicago, and then the pandemic happened. I started posting videos online because I felt I should, and… that was the way to perform—to post stuff online,” he told Blavity/Shadow and Act Managing Editor Trey Mangum. “At that point, I was content to age gracefully into an improv teacher. I would just do the Chicago thing. I didn’t really have highfalutin dreams of doing anything else. I started posting videos, and those started getting traction. Then I tripped and fell back into 12 seconds on Star Wars. So it’s just kind of been a little bit of a whirlwind, but I think it’s been a good thing for sure. I’m excited to see what’s next.”

You’re Cordially Invited is a rom-com that follows two members of different families as they go head-to-head over a prime wedding venue. Ferrell and Witherspoon’s characters want the venue for their relative, who is preparing for their wedding, and they go to extreme lengths to secure it for themselves.

Thomas said working with Ferrell and Witherspoon was a great experience, calling them consummate professionals.

“I think the great thing about what I’ve done so far is that I haven’t worked with anyone who’s horrible, you know what I mean? I know it’s around the corner—you know what I mean? This is Hollywood at the end of the day. I’m gonna step on a mine. But so far, everyone has been great. It’s people like Will and Reese, who have this energy of openness and friendliness and a willingness to play, but they’re also very professional and devoted to their craft. They’re at the peak of their careers,” he said. “It’s great to both perform with them and see how hard they work. They’ve leveraged it all into—wow—now they’re producers and actors, and they’re not f***ing any of it up.”

He also noted that the film fully embraces comedy.

“A lot of very earnest, emotional movies have been made in recent years, and that’s great, you know what I mean? Even a lot of emotional comedies,” he said. “But what we need is slapstick, where people fall down. And I do think we haven’t seen enough of that, and I’m glad it’s coming back. I think the pendulum is swinging back to people falling.”

You’re Cordially Invited is now available to stream on Prime Video.