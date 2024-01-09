One of Netflix’s newest releases Rebel Ridge stole the hearts of self-proclaimed superfans who enjoyed the first season and are now ready for more. If you haven’t seen it already, here’s what you missed.

While trying to bail out his cousin, former marine Terry Richmond (played by Aaron Pierre) came close to losing his own freedom. Set in Shelby Springs, Louisiana, Richmond was driving down the road when he was (suspiciously) rear-ended by law enforcement. At the time of the truck collision, Richmond had his cousin’s bail funds, which were seized. The ex-marine tried playing by the rules: visiting the station to create a police report and politely asking for the police officers to return the seized funds.

The law enforcement members responsible for the incident blocked each of his attempts to seek justice, dangling his cousin’s freedom and his own right in front of his face. As the story deepens, Richmond finds himself in mental and physical combat and coming to the aid of more than just himself.

Fans who enjoyed the ups and downs of his journey are wondering will there be a Rebel Ridge 2?

Reasons Fans Believe ‘Rebel Ridge 2’ Has Potential

Rebel Ridge follows a similar narrative to another series that’s found success: “Jack Reacher.” Fans of both series believe that Rebel Ridge could pull from “Jack Reacher,” if new stories are introduced as problems for the star to handle.

Season 2 could focus on a possible collaboration between Richmond and a member of law enforcement. One of the last scenes sets this up! Or, other police forces could travel down the same corrupt and slippery slope, and they could also seek revenge. Fans of the show recognize potential storylines left for the relationships between law enforcement, Black men and the military, particularly on the front of civil forfeiture.

Could Netflix See the Possibilities of a ‘Rebel Ridge 2’?

Fans look forward to another season with the ex-marine (and heartthrob) as he navigates life after the military in the face of prejudice and an antiquated legal system.

Share with us your favorite parts of the series and some elements of the story that you hope the next season explores.