Aaron Pierre and AnnaSophia Robb become unlikely partners in a mission to root out a small-town conspiracy in the trailer for the upcoming Netflix film, Rebel Ridge.

The Genius: MLK/X star plays Terry, a man who simply wants to post bail for his cousin. But his task to save his cousin leads him down a road he couldn’t have imagined, which includes working with a court clerk (Robb) to stop injustice from spreading. Don Johnson also stars.

According to the official synopsis:

Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre) enters the town of Shelby Springs on a simple but urgent mission– post bail for his cousin and save him from imminent danger. But when Terry’s life’s savings is unjustly seized by law-enforcement, he’s forced to go head to head with local police chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson) and his combat-ready officers. Terry finds an unlikely ally in court clerk Summer McBride (AnnaSophia Robb) and the two become ensnared in a deep-rooted conspiracy within the remote township. As the stakes turn deadly, Terry must call upon his mysterious background to break the department’s hold on the community, bring justice to his own family– and protect Summer in the process.

The film is written and directed by Jeremy Saulnier and also stars David Denman, Emory Cohen, Steve Zissis, Dana Lee, Zsané Jhé and James Cromwell.

Pierre spoke with Blavity’s Shadow and Act in July about the film, saying that he felt it was “undeniable” for him to star in the film.

“The very first moment I met with Jeremy, the first moment I read the script, which I read within minutes of it being sent to me, and I finished it in maybe 90 minutes, it was undeniable for me,” he said. “The filmmaker is undeniable, the character was undeniable. The journey of the characters were undeniable, and the studio behind it was undeniable.”

He added that he felt the role allowed him to present himself differently on film, since much of his resume has been in the biopic space.

“I think a considerable amount, if not majority, of what I’ve done has been based on historical fact. And in some ways, this film, although it’s a fiction story, it does make a comment on the reality of a number of people’s existence and in regards to their engagements with police,” he said. “But I think in regards to this, I think it’s arguably the first time that I’ve really gotten into my action bag and engaging in this high-velocity action, tumbling, falling, jumping, cycling, running…so I’m really excited, hopefully, for people to gift us with the opportunity to engage with them and hopefully entertain them.”

Rebel Ridge comes to Netflix Sept. 6. Watch the trailer below.