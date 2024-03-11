If you’ve been subscribed to Netflix for a while now, you’ve probably seen your fair share of favorite shows come and go without a proper ending. While the streamer has developed a reputation for delivering some of the best original media of the last decade, it has also been known to callously slash shows before giving them a chance to grow into multiple season-long arcs. Most recently, Netflix has delivered Devil May Cry, an adaptation of the hit 2001 action adventure video game of the same name. The inaugural season has garnered both critical acclaim and audience favor, and is currently cruising along the top of the Netflix charts, making it a no-brainer for additional installments. Still, Netflix has yet to make any announcements about the future of Devil May Cry, leaving some fans on the edge of their seats.

In order to understand what’s next for the hit animated outing, let’s take a look at the narrative, the history of the franchise and the comments made by series creator Adi Shankar. We won’t get into any major spoilers for the Netflix show ahead, but we will be discussing a general plot outline for the series, so be sure to proceed with caution if you’re not done watching the full eight-episode season just yet.

What Is the Plot of the ‘Devil May Cry’ Series?

Much like the original 2001 game which was developed by Capcom for the PlayStation 2, Netflix’s Devil May Cry centers on a demon slayer named Dante. After his family is killed by demons on the order of an evil overlord named lord Mundus, Dante makes it his life’s mission to destroy any and all demonic forces he encounters in the world. His journey is fast tracked when he meets an enigmatic woman named Trish, who helps to connect him with a few high-value demon destroying resources. Dante is also assisted by an information broker named Enzo, and the Vice President of the United States, who is tasked with keeping the hellish creatures under wraps. The story is largely inspired by a 14th century Italian poem titled “Divine Comedy,” which was penned by Dante Alighieri.

Throughout the entirety of Devil May Cry‘s first season, the series manages to weave together the intricate plot points of the video game, along with some sick visual flair. The narrative ultimately takes a few creative liberties and modern leaps, but generally tends to stick to the same overall plot points as the first game. Even still, season one concludes with a major cliffhanger, leaving fans to wonder about Dante’s fate. With half a dozen more games in the Devil May Cry backlog, it seems clear that there’s plenty of source material to keep the series running for years, so there’s really no reason for Netflix not to renew it.

What Has the Series Creator Said About a Possible Season 2?

Though Netflix has been tight-lipped regarding the future of Devil May Cry, Adi Shankar has made his perspective known since the show first entered into production. All the way back in 2021, Shankar spoke to IGN, and confirmed that he was planning a “multi-season arc” for Devil May Cry, similar to the narrative structure of his previous Netflix partnership, Castlevania. In that same interview, the producer stated, “The entire team both from the management side and the creative side have been so incredibly supportive and gracious… It’s seriously a joy to work with Capcom. Their character library is unlike anything assembled.” Given that Shankar has such a positive rapport with the streamer, and a deep love for the characters, it seems likely that Netflix will green light the show for additional seasons, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

If Netflix does continue with the narrative, there may even be potential for Shankar and company to fold in beloved characters from other Capcom franchises. Adi Shankar’s previous adaptations of beloved IP have been collected into a grouping he refers to as the “Bootleg Multiverse,” allowing him to give his own unique take on recognizable characters, and cross them over with other known franchises. Season one of Devil May Cry doesn’t include any such crossovers directly, though there are multiple references to the Resident Evil series strewn throughout the dialogue, leaving some fans to conclude that a crossover is coming.

Are All the ‘Devil May Cry’ Games Connected?

As stated, there are many games in the expansive Devil May Cry canon which Shankar and his crew could adapt into future seasons of the Netflix series. While these games are titled in a simple, straightforward manner, their twisty, bendy story structure can make them slightly difficult to follow. Several projects in the DMC franchise have splintered off into non-canon events and timelines, and Capcom’s insistence at adjusting the order of events for the core five games has led to multiple confusing retcons. The fully updated lore says that the correct sequence of operations for the game series is Devil May Cry 3, then 1, 2, 4 and 5. The 2013 game DmC: Devil May Cry is an entirely untethered universe, which takes place in a separate timeline a la Marvel’s What If series.

If the animated show continues, it seems highly unlikely that it will stick to this confusing format, and travel back and forth between sequel and prequel with each alternating season. Instead, it seems more likely that Shankar and his writers will focus on the full story from a bird’s-eye view, and offer a variety of brief flashbacks to fill in the gaps as they barrel onward. Plus, there’s always potential for the show to explore other elements of the Devil May Cry world that haven’t been fully fleshed out in the games. Since the franchise has had nearly a quarter of a century to slip, stumble, and make occasional missteps, the animated series has the luxury of cherry-picking the best elements of the games and leaving the rest on the cutting room floor.

When Will Netflix Make Their Final Decision?

Given that Devil May Cry is so fresh, it makes sense that the streamer hasn’t officially announced a season two order just yet. While some fans are surely writhing with anxious anticipation, it seems likely that the streamer won’t commit to ordering more material until they comb over the streaming numbers and critic scores. Luckily, Devil May Cry has been wowing fans and critics alike, and even alerting new viewers to the franchise for the very first time. With any luck, we may have some official news about the future of the show by this Summer. Even if the show never receives additional seasons, we can surely all reflect on the excellent eight-episode run, and replay the games to our hearts content.