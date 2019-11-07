The explosive third season of Mike White’s hit HBO series, The White Lotus, came to a head on Sunday. As fans say goodbye to this season’s crop of troubled glitterati, one question remains: Where will the show’s next destination be?

Read on for a deep dive into what we know about Season 4 of The White Lotus.

Where will the next season of the show be set?

The White Lotus got the green light to pursue a fourth season of the anthology show in January. While those involved in the show, including HBO, have yet to announce the season’s location officially, they have teased a couple of options on the table.

In 2023, while appearing at a festival in Sydney, White said it’s his “dream” for the show to “hit every continent,” including a stint Down Under, Deadline reported.

“It would be so fun,” he said. “Obviously, there’s a huge wealth of talent here and the beauty is inarguable, so it feels like it checks all the boxes.”

White also addressed how vital the selected site is to not just series fans but the location’s locals. In April, he told The Hollywood Reporter the decision is “hugely impactful” to local communities, and that’s why he thought it was “so cool” to shoot Season 3 in Thailand.

“It’s hard to go backward. Like, ‘Oh, we’ll do it in Paris!’ That feels like a cop-out,” he said.

Though Paris may be off the table, Europe may still be an option. In February, HBO executive Francesca Orsi told Deadline the show will likely venture “somewhere in Europe” for its fourth season.

Joining Paris in unlikely European destinations for the show is Norway. In early February, a Norwegian outlet, Bergens Tidende, reported that The White Lotus was offered around $8 million to shoot in the Scandinavian nation. Another Norwegian outlet, Kampanje, later said the offer was rejected.

What we know is that the next White Lotus locale will probably be somewhere warm. Show producer David Bernad hinted at such during a February 26 episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Vulture reported.

“Mike does not like the cold … he’s a California guy, he’s not built for the cold,” Bernad said. “Never say never, but I would be surprised.”

Who will star in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 4?

Fans of The White Lotus know that White likes his casting to be as unpredictable as the season’s plot. Several characters, including Natasha Rothwell’s Belinda, Jon Gries’ Greg/Gary, and Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya, have appeared in multiple seasons of the show. So the door is open for characters to survive one White Lotus and check into another.

Last month, Rothwell playfully said she’d return to the show “if I survive this season” while on Good Morning America. Patrick Schwarzenegger, who plays Saxon Ratliff in Season 3, told The Hollywood Reporter more recently that he’d heard rumblings of an “all-stars season” that would gather some of the show’s more infamous guests.

When will Season 4 of ‘The White Lotus’ premiere?

According to Variety, HBO CEO Casey Bloys said White has pitched ideas for Season 4 since November, but a premiere date has not been announced. However, in January, Variety reported that the show may go into production in 2026, meaning fans would have to wait until late 2026 or 2027 for the fourth season of The White Lotus.

Wait, who died in Season 3 of ‘The White Lotus’?

The White Lotus Season 3 finale wasn’t really a bloodbath. The season concluded with the deaths of three key players Rick (Walton Goggins), Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) and Jim (Scott Glenn).