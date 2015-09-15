Aaron Pierre has officially been cast as John Stewart/Green Lantern in the upcoming HBO and DC Studios series, Lanterns— Shadow and Act has confirmed.

This comes as late last month, multiple reports came out that the casting had come down to Pierre and Stephan James. Damson Idris was also in the running at one point.

Pierre joins the previously cast Kyle Chandler, who will play Hal Jordan.

Pierre is currently riding high off the success of his lead role in Netflix’s action thriller, Rebel Ridge, and he’ll be one of the primary voice actors in Disney’s The Lion King prequel, Mufasa, later this year. He also played Malcolm X in Nat Geo’s Genius: MLK/X and starred in Barry Jenkins’ Prime Video series, The Underground Railroad.

Per its official logline, Lanterns “follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.”

The series is produced by HBO in association with Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios. It is co-written by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof and Tom King. The first two episodes are directed by James Hawes. Executive producers are Mundy, Lindelof, King and Hawes. It is Based on the DC comic, Green Lantern.