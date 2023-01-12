The characters in Zero Day characters are on different trajectories when it comes to saving the country in the Netflix political thriller series.

The cast spoke to Blavity’s Shadow and Act about their characters, the larger implications of media consumption in the real world, and more in a recent interview as fans ponder on whether the show will get a second season.

Joan Allen, who plays Sheila Mullen, a judge and wife of former President George Mullen (Robert De Niro), shared how the Zero Day attack shifts both Sheila and George’s lives.

“At the start of the series, he’s been out of office for a few years, and so their life has become very quiet. They live upstate, he’s trying to write his memoir, they’re out of the political limelight,” she said. “Before the Zero Day incident happens, she’s on a trajectory to get appointed for a judgeship. So Zero Day happening changes the whole game for them.”

Sheila’s role in protecting George

Allen also described how Sheila does what she can to protect George throughout the events surrounding Zero Day and in their personal lives.

“I think that Sheila’s point of view is just always looking out for what’s best for her [and] George, what makes the most sense, particularly since he seems to be going through kind of a mysterious phase that she’s not quite sure what is happening to him,” she said. “…I think there’s also the context of what was going on in George and Sheila’s lives at the time, some of the fractures they were going through, some very, very painful, difficult things. I think that…as an adult, you maybe [don’t] excuse, but it can kind of contextualize certain behaviors.”

The show’s reflection on media and society

Lizzy Caplan, who plays George and Sheila’s daughter, Alex, said she feels the show serves as a warning to viewers about how they engage with online content. Her perspective is reflected in how her character utilizes technology (a full breakdown of her character can be found in our spoiler-filled finale discussion).

How ‘Zero Day’ mirrors real-world cyber threats

According to Caplan, the country wouldn’t be prepared if a cyberattack like the one in Zero Day occurred in real life.

“I think it holds up a mirror to society right now, I think we’re in a very vulnerable place as a country if something like this were to happen,” she said. “[Look] how divided we are and how people get their news from like all kinds of very subjective sources now. We’re not in a very strong position to handle something like this and I think that’s what makes it really terrifying. This is not something that could happen in 10 years, 20 years—if we don’t get our act together, like, this could happen today.”

Is ‘Zero Day’ getting a Season 2?

When it was initially announced, it was said that Zero Day will be a limited series. Also, Netflix’s marketing materials also continue to call it a limited series. If it remains as such, it will not get a Season 2. However, Netflix and the creatives could always decide to make it a regular series and order a sophomore season. We guess we’ll have to wait and see.