Actor and Dancing with the Stars alum William Levy has had a diverse two-decade-long career. After modeling and making a name for himself on Telemundo in the early aughts, the father of two went on to appear on shows like Lee Daniels’ Star and VH1’s Single Ladies. Levy’s also made memorable cameos in films like Girls Trip and The Single Moms Club.

Levy made headlines on Monday after news broke that he was arrested on several charges in South Florida. Read on for more about the incident, his net worth and more on his career.

Levy gained prominence appearing in Telemundo reality shows

Levy made his small screen debut in 2002, appearing in Telemundo reality shows like Isla de la tentación and Protagonistas de Novela 2, the Miami Herald reported. After that, he made cameos in several telenovelas, including Olvidarte jamás, Mi vida eres tú and Acorralada. In 2011, he gained stateside attention when he appeared as Jennifer Lopez’s love interest in the music video for “I’m Into You” before gaining more U.S. acting credits, including participating in Season 14 of Dancing with the Stars and finishing third.

What is William Levy’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Levy’s net worth is $2 million. In addition to acting, Levy is a producer and restaurateur following the opening of Miami’s Okami, a luxury Japanese fusion restaurant, according to the Miami Herald.

The actor was arrested on disorderly intoxication, trespassing charges

On Monday, authorities arrested Levy in South Florida on disorderly intoxication and trespassing charges, Newsweek reported. Public records noted that the 44-year-old faces two misdemeanor charges: disorderly intoxication in a public place and trespassing on occupied property.

According to the outlet, an arrest record reports the 44-year-old was “highly intoxicated” in a restaurant in Weston, Florida, where he allegedly caused a disturbance that led to a physical altercation with an employee. Restaurant management and law enforcement reportedly asked Levy to leave the establishment, but when he didn’t, authorities arrested him.

Levy spent Monday night in a detention center and was released the following evening after posting a $500 bond. While leaving the facility, Levy addressed the situation with reporters. Journalist Maria Fernanda Lopez shared a video on her Instagram account with Levy denying the physical altercation with the restaurant employee.

“No, no—come on, there are cameras,” he said in the clip.

After being asked about his arrest, Levy said he was trying to break up an argument.

“All of a sudden, he started arguing with another guy to deescalate the situation, and I’m the one who ended up in handcuffs,” he said, adding, “I tried to stay calm the whole time. In the end, I was the one who had to leave.”



Of the trespassing charge, Levy said, “Well, they had to take me in for something.”

Frequently Asked Questions

Is William Levy a U.S. citizen?

Yes, according to Hola.com, William Levy is a naturalized United States citizen.

Did J. Lo date William Levy?

Though that there were rumors that the two were romantically linked, Levy denied the claims. Rumors came up around 2011. Levy’s rep told TMZ at the time, “The only relationship there was or is, is a professional relationship. That’s all there’s ever been.”