Lee Daniels has given the biggest Star update yet, confirming that a revival popular musical drama is being developed, at least for one episode.

Daniels confirmed the former Fox series’ new life in an interview with Sasha Alexander. He said he didn’t know how much Star would resonate “to the world,” adding that angry fans have come up to him in the grocery store complaining about the series’ cancellation. “It thought it was all about Empire,” he told Alexander, referencing the popularity of his other Fox series, which was set in the same universe. He also added that Fox canceling the series “really hurt” him. But, he went onto say that he and his team are hard at work on the revival.

“I am working with this incredible writer to bring it back and it’s coming back,” he said. “If it’s only for a movie or a pilot, a one shot it will be just that, so hopefully you guys will tune in and the studio will make it a series but for right now it’s coming back for one episode.”

He gave even more detail in a The Deliverance red carpet interview with Ty Cole for Baller Alert. He confirmed the writer of the revival is Jordan E. Cooper, the co-creator and showrunner of BET+’s The Ms. Pat Show, which Daniels produces. Cooper also wrote and starred the Broadway play Ain’t No Mo, which debuted in 2023. With the play, he was youngest Black American playwright on Broadway and the youngest Black American playwright nominated for a Tony Award.

Daniels also confirmed to Baller Alert that one of the main members of the singing group will die.

Also, even though he said no new cast members will be added, he did give a caveat–that he wants Glenn Close “probably playing Star’s mother” after Close’s stunning and surprising turn in The Deliverance.

Blavity’s Shadow and Act has been following Star‘s development. Earlier this year, Daniels responded to a fan on Instagram who wrote they needed Star back because of how invested they were in the show’s drama. Daniels wrote, “Love you for this. It is being written. I appreciate everybody’s love! It’s just taken me FOREVER cause I have other projects…It’s crazy, I had NO IDEA when I created this how the response would be like this. #grateful.”

An Empire spinoff, the show followed three young women who formed a singing group and are trying to manage the glitz, glamour and horrors of superstardom. The series starred Jude Demorest, Brittany O’Grady, Ryan Destiny, Amiyah Scott, and Queen Latifah. The series also starred Miss Lawrence, Luke James, Lance Gross, Benjamin Bratt, Evan Ross, William Levy and Brandy.