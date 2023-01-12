Yahya Abdul-Mateen II‘s production company has inked a deal with Sony Pictures Television, and under it, he is starring in and producing the action-drama series, Ghostman.

Variety reports that the Wonder Man and Man on Fire star is set to star in and produce the upcoming Sony Pictures Television scripted drama Ghostman. The news comes as Abdul-Mateen and his production company House Eleven10 have signed a first-look deal with the studio. No network is attached yet.

Based on the Roger Hobbs novel of the same name, Ghostman follows a heist expert who has to get a mess under control. According to the logline, “The Ghostman specializes in making things disappear, but when a botched casino heist leaves millions in cash up for grabs, he has just 48 hours to clean up the mess–while staying ahead of someone who wants him dead.”

Abdul-Mateen talked about the deal and series in a statement, saying how he is excited to push the boundaries of storytelling.

He said in a statement, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Katherine [Pope], Lauren [Stein], Andrew [Plotkin], Eric [Phillips], and the excellent team at Sony Pictures Television. House Eleven10 is a place where creativity is limitless, and we could not have found a better home to share our vision of creating boundary pushing and exciting stories.”

Plotkin, who serves as Sony Pictures Television’s executive vice president of drama development, added how excited the studio is to work with Abdul-Mateen and his team.

“We are thrilled to have Yahya and his production team join the Sony family. Not only is he an incredible performer, but he is also a passionate storyteller whose creativity and vision will elevate every project he touches,” he said. “His dedication to bringing complex, compelling narratives to life aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering unique and impactful stories to audiences worldwide.”