After five wild, chaotic, and jaw-dropping seasons, Netflix’s You finally closes the book on Joe Goldberg’s (Penn Badgley) twisted story. But if you thought he’d get a happy ending—or a brutal one—you might be surprised at how it all plays out.

In its final episode, You Season 5 ties together old ghosts, new obsessions and long-awaited revenge, giving fans plenty of jaw-dropping moments (and a little bit of closure). Here’s the breakdown of what really went down—and who made it out alive.

What is the plot of ‘You’ Season 5?

The fifth season of You brings Joe Goldberg back to where it all began: New York City. With his name cleared thanks to the Lockwood family machine, he’s living carefree as a free man with Kate (Charlotte Ritchie), posing as a socialite and philanthropist. He also has custody of Henry, his son with Love (Victoria Pedretti). However, as we know with Joe, murder and obsession are never far, and he gets right back into his old habits.

He begins killing again and becomes infatuated with a new woman named Bronte (Madeline Brewer). However, with Kate’s twin half-sisters (both played by Anna Camp)—the cold and villainous Reagan and the aloof and generally niceer Maddie—and half-brother Teddy (Griffin Matthews) in the mix, there are more eyes on Joe than ever. His past creeps back to haunt him, especially as his mask begins to fall and Kate learns the real truth about her husband.

Which characters from prior seasons had surprise returns in ‘You’ Season 5?

Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), the object of Joe’s affection from Season 3 who also appeared in Season 4, returns to help Kate take Joe down. Kate also gets Nadia (Amy-Leigh Hickman), who appeared in Season 4, out of jail and enlists her to help in the mission to take Joe down as well.

The Bronte twist

Bronte is introduced as a woman trying to spend time away from her seemingly toxic partner by hiding out at Mooney’s. Joe gives her a job and quickly becomes infatuated with her. However, this is part of Bronte’s plan to avenge Beck’s (Elizabeth Lail) death.

Her real name is Louise Flannery, and she’s been catfishing Joe to get close to him and prove he murdered Beck. Beck was her TA when she was studying to be a writer in New York. After returning home to care for her sick mother, Louise learned about Beck’s death and grew suspicious after reading her novel. She saw inconsistencies and suspected foul play. Louise then teamed up with others online—including Dr. Nicky’s son—to take Joe down.

How does Joe get caught at the end of ‘You’?

Heading into the finale, Maddie, furious at Joe for ruining her life, having her brother-in-law and true love Harrison framed, and making her kill Reagan, burns down Mooney’s. She believes only Joe is inside, unaware Kate is there too.

Bronte, who had a change of heart after a conversation with Marienne, runs into the building to save Kate. Joe is still alive, and Bronte helps get him out. Joe then asks Bronte to marry him and go on the run, and she plays along to get the upper hand. They break into a house for shelter, and just as things are about to escalate between them, Bronte pulls a gun and demands Joe tell the truth about Beck and redact his additions to Beck’s book.

Joe and Bronte’s battle

Joe receives a call from his friend, who puts him on with Henry—now staying safely with Teddy. Henry questions Joe’s actions, tells him he doesn’t trust him, and calls him a monster.

Joe, grappling with his guilt, confronts Bronte, who refuses to let him play the victim. When Joe tries to grab the gun, a struggle ensues. Bronte escapes the house, calls 911, and during the chase, Joe injures her ankle to trap her. As Bronte flees toward a nearby lake, Joe follows and seemingly drowns her.

However, Bronte survives, and when the cops arrive, she arms herself with a police officer’s gun. Joe dares her to shoot him, and she does—right in the crotch—as law enforcement moves in to arrest him.

Does Joe go to prison at the end of ‘You’ Season 5?

Yes, Joe ends up in prison. He doesn’t die but is sentenced to life behind bars for the murders of Love Quinn and Guinevere Beck. Additional charges surface for his involvement in the murders of Benji Ashby (Lou Taylor Pucci) and Peach Salinger (Shay Mitchell). Dr. Nicky (John Stamos) also goes free once the truth comes out.

Did Kate, Marienne, Nadia or Bronte die in the ‘You’ Season 5 finale?

No, they all survived. Kate escapes Mooney’s, gains full custody of Henry, appoints Teddy as CEO of Lockwood, and returns to the art world.

Bronte removes Joe’s fabricated parts from Beck’s novel, and the updated version becomes even more popular. While she’s glad Beck’s true voice is heard, she laments Beck isn’t around to see it.

Nadia resumes her writing career and teaches classes to women in prison.

What happened to Reagan, Harrison and Teddy in ‘You’?

Teddy becomes CEO of Lockwood and turns it into a nonprofit. He and his husband are seen dining with Kate in a final scene.

Meanwhile, charges against Harrison for Reagan’s murder are dropped. Maddie, tried for both arson and Reagan’s death, is ultimately cleared due to extenuating circumstances. Maddie, Harrison and Gretchen live happily ever after—and Maddie is pregnant with twins.

Joe turns the mirror on the audience in the ‘You’ series finale

Joe leaves viewers with a chilling final voiceover: “Why am I in a cage when these crazies write me all the depraved things they want me to do to them? Maybe we have a problem as a society. Maybe we should fix what’s broken in us. Maybe the problem isn’t me. Maybe it’s you.”