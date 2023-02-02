Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are said to be in talks to star in the upcoming A24 film, The Drama.
It brings Kristoffer Borgli, director of A24’s 2023 Dream Scenario, back to the studio. He will direct and write the film.
Project specifics are still being kept under wraps, it is said to be a “romance that takes an unexpected turn before the couple’s big day.”
It is from Ari Aster’s Square Peg production banner and is their latest A24 collaboration following films such as Hereditary, Midsommar, Dream Scenario, as well the upcoming films Death of a Unicorn and Eddington.
Zendaya starred in two of the biggest projects of 2024– the critically and commercially acclaimed Dune: Part Two and Luca Guadagnino’s tennis drama Challengers. She is also expected to return in her Emmy-winning role in HBO’s Euphoria for Season 3.
Pattinson’s next project Bong Joon-ho’s Warner Bros. sci-fi film, Mickey 17, which premieres in January 2025.
Deadline first broke this news.