Huston is adapting his own book for the script. As Deadline, which broke the news of King’s casting, reports, “the film follows Hank Thompson (Butler), a burned-out former baseball player, as he’s unwittingly plunged into a wild fight for survival in the downtown criminal underworld of ’90s NYC.”

Both Kravitz and King’s roles are being kept under wraps.

Aronofsky is producing the movie through his Protozoa Pictures, along with collaborator Ari Handel.

The Whale, Aronofsky’s last movie, opened in 2022 and nabbed Brendan Fraser the Oscar for Best Actor.

In March, Butler’s lead role in Caught Stealing was announced. Butler has recently starred in The Bikeriders, Dune: Part Two, following his Oscar nomination for Elvis.

“I am excited to be teaming up with my old friends at Sony Pictures to bring Charlie’s adrenaline-soaked roller-coaster ride to life,” Aronofsky said in a statement at the time of Butler’s casting. “I can’t wait to start working with Austin and my family of NYC filmmakers.”

Kravitz’s directorial debut, Blink Twice, which she also co-wrote, stars Channing Tatum and is set to premiere in August. King was recently seen in Netflix’s Shirley Chisholm biopic, portraying the groundbreaking politican.