Awards season ended on Sunday as the 97th Academy Awards were held in Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre. Much of the ceremony went as expected: Resident fashionista Colman Domingo stunned on the red carpet in an outfit few could pull off; Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo brought the house down while performing a medley of Wicked and Wicked-adjacent songs; Conan O’Brien proved his decades-long hosting experience as the night’s shepherd, to name a few of the night’s forecasted memorable moments.
However, Hollywood’s biggest night was also filled with the unexpected, including some career-defining wins. Though The Substance star Demi Moore was a frontrunner to take home the award for Best Actress, newcomer Mikey Madison claimed the golden statue instead for her work in Anora. The film also snagged some of the night’s awards, like Best Director and Best Picture.
Zoe Saldaña was another big winner of the night. After several wins this season, she also claimed the Best Supporting Actress award for her work in the controversial French film Emilia Pérez. During her emotional acceptance speech for her first Academy Award win, she thanked the cast and crew and reflected on the achievement as a “proud child of immigrant parents,” as well as being the first person of Dominican descent to win an Oscar.
Wicked costume designer Paul Tazewell made history by becoming the first Black man to win for best costume design. Like Saldaña, Tazewell has racked up an impressive amount of accolades this awards season for Wicked, including a BAFTA, Critics Choice and Costume Designers Guild awards.
See a full list of winners below:
Best Picture
Winner: Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Best Actress
Winner: Mikey Madison, Anora
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Best Director
Winner: Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Best Actor
Winner: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Supporting Actor
Winner: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Yura Borisov, Anora
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Best Supporting Actress
Winner: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Best Original Score
Winner: Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
Volker Bertelmann, Conclave
John Powell and Stephen Schwartz, Wicked
Clément Ducol and Camille, Emilia Pérez
Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot
Best International Feature
Winner: I’m Still Here (Brazil)
The Girl With the Needle (Denmark)
Emilia Pérez (France)
The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)
Flow (Latvia)
Best Cinematography
Winner: Lol Crawley, The Brutalist
Greig Fraser, Dune: Part Two
Paul Guilhaume, Emilia Pérez
Edward Lachman, Maria
Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu
Best Live Action Short
Winner: I’m Not a Robot
A Lien
Anuja
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Best Visual Effects
Winner: Dune: Part Two
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
Best Sound
Winner: Dune: Part Two
A Complete Unknown
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Documentary Feature
Winner: No Other Land
Black Box Diaries
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
Sugarcane
Best Documentary Short
Winner: The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
Best Original Song
Winner: “El Mal,” Emilia Pérez
“The Journey,” The Six Triple Eight
“Like a Bird,” Sing Sing
“Mi Camino,” Emilia Pérez
“Never Too Late,” Elton John: Never Too Late
Best Production Design
Winner: Wicked
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Best Editing
Winner: Sean Baker, Anora
Dávid Jancsó, The Brutalist
Nick Emerson, Conclave
Juliette Welfling, Emilia Pérez
Myron Kerstein, Wicked
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Winner: The Substance
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner: Peter Straughan, Conclave
Jay Cocks and James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes, Nickel Boys
Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, Sing Sing
Best Original Screenplay
Winner: Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, and Alex David, September 5
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Best Costume Design
Winner: Wicked
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Best Animated Short
Winner: In the Shadow of the Cypress
Beautiful Men
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
Best Animated Feature
Winner: Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot