Awards season ended on Sunday as the 97th Academy Awards were held in Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre. Much of the ceremony went as expected: Resident fashionista Colman Domingo stunned on the red carpet in an outfit few could pull off; Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo brought the house down while performing a medley of Wicked and Wicked-adjacent songs; Conan O’Brien proved his decades-long hosting experience as the night’s shepherd, to name a few of the night’s forecasted memorable moments.

However, Hollywood’s biggest night was also filled with the unexpected, including some career-defining wins. Though The Substance star Demi Moore was a frontrunner to take home the award for Best Actress, newcomer Mikey Madison claimed the golden statue instead for her work in Anora. The film also snagged some of the night’s awards, like Best Director and Best Picture.

Zoe Saldaña was another big winner of the night. After several wins this season, she also claimed the Best Supporting Actress award for her work in the controversial French film Emilia Pérez. During her emotional acceptance speech for her first Academy Award win, she thanked the cast and crew and reflected on the achievement as a “proud child of immigrant parents,” as well as being the first person of Dominican descent to win an Oscar.

Wicked costume designer Paul Tazewell made history by becoming the first Black man to win for best costume design. Like Saldaña, Tazewell has racked up an impressive amount of accolades this awards season for Wicked, including a BAFTA, Critics Choice and Costume Designers Guild awards.

See a full list of winners below:

Best Picture

Winner: Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Actress

Winner: Mikey Madison, Anora

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Best Director

Winner: Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Best Actor

Winner: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actor

Winner: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Yura Borisov, Anora

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Winner: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Best Original Score

Winner: Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist

Volker Bertelmann, Conclave

John Powell and Stephen Schwartz, Wicked

Clément Ducol and Camille, Emilia Pérez

Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot

Best International Feature

Winner: I’m Still Here (Brazil)

The Girl With the Needle (Denmark)

Emilia Pérez (France)

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)

Flow (Latvia)

Best Cinematography

Winner: Lol Crawley, The Brutalist

Greig Fraser, Dune: Part Two

Paul Guilhaume, Emilia Pérez

Edward Lachman, Maria

Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu

Best Live Action Short

Winner: I’m Not a Robot

A Lien

Anuja

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Best Visual Effects

Winner: Dune: Part Two

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Best Sound

Winner: Dune: Part Two

A Complete Unknown

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Documentary Feature

Winner: No Other Land

Black Box Diaries

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

Best Documentary Short

Winner: The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

Best Original Song

Winner: “El Mal,” Emilia Pérez

“The Journey,” The Six Triple Eight

“Like a Bird,” Sing Sing

“Mi Camino,” Emilia Pérez

“Never Too Late,” Elton John: Never Too Late

Best Production Design

Winner: Wicked

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Best Editing

Winner: Sean Baker, Anora

Dávid Jancsó, The Brutalist

Nick Emerson, Conclave

Juliette Welfling, Emilia Pérez

Myron Kerstein, Wicked

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Winner: The Substance

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Adapted Screenplay

Winner: Peter Straughan, Conclave

Jay Cocks and James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes, Nickel Boys

Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, Sing Sing

Best Original Screenplay

Winner: Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, and Alex David, September 5

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best Costume Design

Winner: Wicked

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Best Animated Short

Winner: In the Shadow of the Cypress

Beautiful Men

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Best Animated Feature

Winner: Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot