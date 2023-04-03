EPA’s new grant will help support collaboration among HBCU students and faculty by funding projects advancing “workforce development, environmental education and capacity building.” It will also fund projects targeting “environmental justice, climate change, water quality and land health on campuses and in surrounding communities.”

The appointment of a permanent HBCU Outreach and Engagement Liaison at the agency will ensure communication and advisory over funding opportunities, EPA resources and more. In setting up an HBCU-MSI Federal Advisory Council, EPA vowed to give expert support to HBCUs and promote diversity in the agency’s workforce. The council, which will be announced this coming fall, will feature various representatives in academia, industry, community organizations and local governments across the country.