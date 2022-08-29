Esperanza Spalding is disappointed with the Grammys for allegedly refusing Brazilian music legend Milton Nascimento on Sunday.
Spalding attended the 67th annual Grammy Awards with the 82-year-old artist as her date. Their project Milton + esperanza earned them a Best Jazz Vocal Album nomination. Despite this, Spalding is claiming that Nascimento wasn’t granted a seat on Sunday.
Spalding, who was frustrated, brought a sign with a cutout of Nascimento with the words “This Living Legend Should Be Here!” She posted the photo Instagram with a caption that read: “Soooo, Milton was refused a seat at the tables for this years ceremony. that didn’t sit right with me. (I’m not talking about a Grammy win. We are celebrating the glorious @samarajoysings win, I’m talking about a physical seat…here at this table I’m sitting at. I’m mad this living legend wasn’t considered important enough to sit among the A Listers, or however tables on the main floor are organized. So, I had to bring him with me. 😅 Shout out if you see us on TV ✌🏾.”
Her fans and other celebrities agreed and sounded off in the comments.
“Not only is Milton Nascimento one of the best in Brazil, but also the WORLD. He is a rare genius, a legend, he is leaving his legacy for so many generations to come. It saddens all of us that this humble man full of light and unique talent has not been treated with respect. 😢,” one person wrote.
“We see you! i noticed his face and wondered about the sign. Milton SHOULD be there!” another person commented.