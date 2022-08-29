Her fans and other celebrities agreed and sounded off in the comments.

“Not only is Milton Nascimento one of the best in Brazil, but also the WORLD. He is a rare genius, a legend, he is leaving his legacy for so many generations to come. It saddens all of us that this humble man full of light and unique talent has not been treated with respect. 😢,” one person wrote.

“We see you! i noticed his face and wondered about the sign. Milton SHOULD be there!” another person commented.