Eve is ready to share her expertise in the entertainment industry with students at New York University. On Wednesday, NYU’s Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development announced Eve as its 2024-25 Scholar-in-Residence. Her year-long residency begins on Sept. 21.
“The residency builds on Steinhardt’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, held last year,” the press release states.
“We are thrilled to be hosting Eve as our 2024-25 Scholar in Residence,” Jack H. Knott, the Gale and Ira Drukier Dean of NYU Steinhardt, said in the same press release. “She will share the expertise she’s gained as an award-winning artist in music, film, and television, as well as a philanthropist working with young people in the arts. I know our students and faculty will learn from her engagement and support of our efforts to advance equity, belonging, and innovation.”
Eve’s NYU residency will kick off with a welcome event consisting of meetings, classroom visits and in-depth conversations regarding her career.
“I want people to get an understanding of who I am as a person outside of music,” she said. “I am looking forward to getting to know the community, and meeting in intimate settings to give students a chance to ask me anything they want to ask.”
Eve is also gearing up for the release of her memoir Who’s that Girl? (named after one of her biggest hits) on Sept. 17. The memoir was written in collaboration with journalist and NYU adjunct professor Kathy Landoli. The book will chronicle her experiences as a female rapper navigating a male-dominated industry, her journey with infertility, and much more.
In 1999, Eve became only the third female rapper to top the Billboard 200 chart following the release of her debut album, Let There Be Eve…Ruff Ryders’ First Lady. Her sophomore album, Scorpion, was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2002 Grammys. That same year, Eve took home Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for “Let Me Blow Ya Mind,” which features Gwen Stefani.
As an actor, Eve has appeared in hit films like Barbershop and Barbershop 2: Back in Business. She even starred in her own self-titled TV show for three years on UPN. She also served as a co-host on the CBS daytime talk show, The Talk, from 2017-2020.
In 2010, Eve started dating successful businessman Maximillion Cooper; they tied the knot in 2014. In early 2022, Eve and Cooper welcomed their first child together, a son named Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper.