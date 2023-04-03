Eve’s NYU residency will kick off with a welcome event consisting of meetings, classroom visits and in-depth conversations regarding her career.

“I want people to get an understanding of who I am as a person outside of music,” she said. “I am looking forward to getting to know the community, and meeting in intimate settings to give students a chance to ask me anything they want to ask.”

Eve is also gearing up for the release of her memoir Who’s that Girl? (named after one of her biggest hits) on Sept. 17. The memoir was written in collaboration with journalist and NYU adjunct professor Kathy Landoli. The book will chronicle her experiences as a female rapper navigating a male-dominated industry, her journey with infertility, and much more.