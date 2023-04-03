‘We don’t believe there are any survivors from this accident ‘

Blavity reported the military helicopter and passenger jet collided midair Wednesday night, sending both aircrafts into the Potomac River near Raegan National Airport. The plane, American Eagle Flight 5342, operated by PSA Airlines, an American Airlines subsidiary, was traveling from Wichita, Kansas.

The Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet carried 60 passengers and four crew members, while the Black Hawk helicopter had three military personnel aboard. There were no survivors from either aircraft following the deadly fiery collision.

“We are now at a point where we are switching from a rescue operation to a recovery operation,” District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Chief John Donnelly said at a news conference Thursday, per CNN. “At this point, we don’t believe there are any survivors from this accident.”

At that time, more than 28 bodies had been pulled from the plane and one from the helicopter. According to The Associated Press, 40 bodies have now been recovered.