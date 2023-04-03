“The State Board of Education was asked to create rules allowing public high school athletes to use their NIL— it was not empowered to ban it,” attorney Mike Ingersoll said in a statement provided to The Charlotte Observer. “We look forward to correcting the State Board’s error and to help our client benefit from the incredible value and opportunities his hard work and commitment have created for his name, image, and likeness.”

The lawsuit says Brandon’s inability to use his NIL jeopardized “his ability to capitalize on life-changing opportunities currently available to him and provide himself and his family with financial security.” It asks the court to allow North Carolina public high school athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness.