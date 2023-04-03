Have you ever considered ordering fajitas on someone’s birthday? You might want to think again, as social media users have expressed their opinions about ordering the beloved Tex-Mex cuisine during special occasions.
According to USA Today, TikTok user @cest_la_vie sparked the debate by sharing a video of his boyfriend ordering fajitas at his birthday dinner. The clip has since garnered over 7.4 million views and nearly 900,000 likes.
“My bf ordered fajitas at MY birthday dinner,” the screen text read, followed by the caption “ON MY BIRTHDAY??? Go ahead the spotlight is yours [I guess].”
@_cest_la_vie_._
The 23-second clip showed the unimpressed birthday boy as his boyfriend prepared to enjoy his fajitas, with others at the table reacting with “oohs” and “ahhs.” One person exclaimed, “Oh my god, you win the night!” in response to the now-controversial meal choice.
Other TikTokers in the comments section noticed how everyone praised the man’s boyfriend for ordering the fajitas and allegedly outshining the birthday boy on his special day.
“It’s the “you win the night” on YOUR birthday 😂,” one Tiktok user wrote.
“You just gon order fajitas on my birthday dinner at my birthday dinner on my birthday like that,” another wrote.
One social media user compared the incident to a Family Guy episode where ordering fajitas appeared to have been the wrong choice.
“This is like a family guy cutaway 💀 ‘I haven’t been this angry since that time you ordered fajitas on my birthday!’” the viewer wrote.
The fajitas debate intensified when another TikToker, @ashadaviid, called it “disrespectful” to order fajitas on someone’s birthday. The clip has since amassed over 800,000 views.
“My biggest pet peeve is people ordering fajitas at birthday dinners,” Asha said at the beginning of the 1 minute and 15 second clip. “I think it’s the most disrespectful thing that you could possibly do at somebody’s birthday dinner.”
@ashadaviid
Asha continued by saying that although she likes to order fajitas, she would never do so on someone’s birthday or special occasion. She explained that people who order the sizzling meal often receive more attention from others and special treatment from the server, as fajitas usually come out before everyone else’s meals.
The comment section was filled with Tiktok users sharing their opinions on ordering fajitas, noting that it’s never “that serious” to be upset about it.
“If them fajitas out shining you then it was never your day 😂💯,” one Tiktoker wrote.
“Me ordering Fajitas because, that’s not my problem!!😂” another wrote.
“So you going to chilis for your birthday and fajitas is the problem 😂,” a third person wrote.
One Tiktoker questioned why someone would celebrate their birthday at a restaurant that serves fajitas.
“I don’t even be places serving fajitas for my birthday so this not something I’ve thought about 😂,” the person quipped.
Would you order fajitas at someone’s birthday dinner!?