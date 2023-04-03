According to USA Today, TikTok user @cest_la_vie sparked the debate by sharing a video of his boyfriend ordering fajitas at his birthday dinner. The clip has since garnered over 7.4 million views and nearly 900,000 likes.

“My bf ordered fajitas at MY birthday dinner,” the screen text read, followed by the caption “ON MY BIRTHDAY??? Go ahead the spotlight is yours [I guess].”

The 23-second clip showed the unimpressed birthday boy as his boyfriend prepared to enjoy his fajitas, with others at the table reacting with “oohs” and “ahhs.” One person exclaimed, “Oh my god, you win the night!” in response to the now-controversial meal choice.