“The rankings confirm what we already know — that FAMU is moving forward, and FAMU has the infrastructure to continue to be an even greater university not just for Tallahassee or Florida, but for the world,” FAMU interim President Timothy Beard told The Tallahassee Democrat. “We change the lives of students every day, and they go out and change the world. That information is obviously getting around, so we’re still attracting students who are the best and the brightest.”

FAMU is tied at No. 81 with nine other universities, including Montclair State University, Stockton University, the University of Cincinnati, the University of Kansas, the University of Kentucky and the University of Rhode Island.