U.S. News & World Report just published its 2024-2025 Best Colleges rankings list — and it looks like Florida A&M University is moving on up. The HBCU now sits at No. 81 — moving up 10 spots since 2023. And before that, FAMU was placed at No. 103.
“The rankings confirm what we already know — that FAMU is moving forward, and FAMU has the infrastructure to continue to be an even greater university not just for Tallahassee or Florida, but for the world,” FAMU interim President Timothy Beard told The Tallahassee Democrat. “We change the lives of students every day, and they go out and change the world. That information is obviously getting around, so we’re still attracting students who are the best and the brightest.”
FAMU is tied at No. 81 with nine other universities, including Montclair State University, Stockton University, the University of Cincinnati, the University of Kansas, the University of Kentucky and the University of Rhode Island.
Still, it remains the top public HBCU in the country for the sixth year in a row. In the overall ranking for HBCUs (both public and private institutions), FAMU holds the No. 3 spot in a tie with Tuskegee University.
“This tremendous accomplishment is a testament to FAMU students, faculty, administrators,” FAMU Board of Trustees Chair Kristin Harper said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “Their collective commitment to academic excellence and student outcomes is changing lives and transforming communities, one student at a time.”
“The improvement in the ranking is indicative of the work that our faculty, staff and administrators have been doing for a while,” Beard added. “Obviously, I believe it predates my return, and I give kudos to former President Robinson, his leadership and the current administration that embedded a culture of high expectations.”
Spelman College holds the No. 1 spot for an HBCU, while Howard takes second place.