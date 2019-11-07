The Idol alum recounted her experience recording “Superpower (I)” in more detail to Variety in November.

“I cried the whole second verse. I said to The-Dream, ‘It’s almost like you met me before,'” she said during a Q&A moderated by Angelique Jackson. “I wanted to pick his brain because I wanted to know, ‘Why did you write it?’ He said, ‘I followed you through your good and your bad. I’m a Southern man. I got roots in North Carolina … I followed you and I believe that you had superpowers that you didn’t see back then.'”

She shared that it was “hard” for her to record the song because “a lot of us don’t see our superpowers when we’re going through what we’re going through.”

Fantasia brings The Color Purple back to life alongside a star-studded cast, which includes Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, Colman Domingo and Halle Bailey. The Broadway adaptation’s soundtrack stands to perform just as well as the movie on the awards ceremony circuit. An expanded album version has 21 new songs, plus the 16 from the stage musical. Producers Quincy Jones, Scott Sanders and Larry Jackson were all involved in the movie’s albums.

Check out the “Superpower (I)” music video below.