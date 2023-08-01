To commemorate its 100th anniversary, culinary brand Le Creuset, in collaboration with Secret Supper, is reintroducing its acclaimed multi-city dinner series, La Carte by Le Creuset. For the centennial, the ticketed dinners will take place in New York City, Chicago and San Diego, and will be curated by some of the most esteemed chefs in the game.

Ahead of the debut dinner in New York City on May 15, curated by James Beard finalist Chef Fariyal Abdullahi, who serves as the executive chef at Hav & Mar—one of the city’s sensational new seafood hotspots—Blavity sat down to chat with Abdullahi about her vision for the dinner, partnering with Le Creuset and bringing her Ethiopian heritage to her cooking.

How her upbringing in Ethiopia influenced her cooking

“Growing up in Ethiopia inherently meant I ate seasonally, when products were at their best,” she says. “I was also fortunate enough that my family was as close as one could get to their food source. Every Friday, my mother would pick us up from school, and on the way home, we stopped by a mutton farm to make our protein selection for the following week. Once selected, the mutton would get placed in our trunk and come home with us, where I would watch it get slaughtered. My mother would then expertly butcher and mise en place different cuts of the animal for different dishes, such as tougher cuts for braises and fattier cuts for quick stirs, and prep it for the week. This instilled in me, as young as age three, the gratitude that a life was being lost in order to nourish us.”

Creating community through food

For Abdullahi, the desire to create meals and cook well is in her blood. “My mother was such an exceptional cook that our home was always filled with guests who would come over just to enjoy her delightful food,” she explains. “This gave me the belief that making good food not only brought people around, but it brought people together in joyous, convivial ways. This upbringing is the foundation of both my cooking ethos and my leadership style. I always rotate a seasonal menu at Hav & Mar, and I have a very close relationship with my vendors. My upbringing has also inspired me to ensure I run kitchens as close to zero-waste as possible.”

A milestone collaboration with Le Creuset

Though Abdullahi is no stranger to well-deserved accolades in her culinary career, working with Le Creuset is a new highlight. “There are certain markers that highlight our careers as chefs; winning awards, getting good reviews, etc.,” she says. “Working with such an iconic brand that has been part of my household for several years is now one of those markers of success for me. This is truly a moment of pride for me and I am so honored and excited to co-host a monumental dinner celebrating Le Creuset’s 100th anniversary.”

Setting the vibe for a memorable dinner

While the NYC dinner is still weeks away, the culinary marvel is already thinking about the tone she wants to set for the experience. “Curating this specific menu has been more fun than any other experience,” she says. “In our prep call, the team told me what they were looking for, and I couldn’t stop smiling because what they were explaining was an exact mirror of my cooking ethos. For some projects, the theme can be a little limiting to my creative process, but this has been quite the opposite. Celebrating Le Creuset’s history and upcoming lineup has opened a whole new portal of creative ideas and flavor. I am genuinely so excited to see it all come together.”

Abdullahi will rely on a Le Creuset staple as she begins whipping up dishes. “I refuse to do any braising of sorts in a vessel that isn’t a Le Creuset Dutch Oven,” she reveals. “The heavy bottom allows you to get an aggressive Maillard reaction—the chemical reaction that creates more flavor—and its ability to distribute and retain heat evenly ensures consistent cooking every single time.”

Global travels, local impact

Interestingly enough, Abdullahi did not always aspire to be a professional chef. After obtaining her degree in clinical child psychology, she embarked on some travels that began to reshape how she envisioned her life. “I have traveled across 57 countries,” she explains. “I believe I will always be a student of the culinary arts, and the best way to expand my knowledge is through exposure to new flavors and techniques. It also broadens my awareness of where and how to source more sustainably.”

Beyond the kitchen, the Hav & Mar chef’s passions lie in educating Ethiopia’s youth with her foundation, Take Care of Home. “Growing up, my mother placed a very heavy emphasis on education,” she says. “After entering an arranged marriage, she promptly had to drop out of school in eighth grade. While motherhood has been her biggest treasure, she always held deep regret for not being able to finish her education and ensured we [her children] got the best of it. When my friends and I talked about ways of giving back, we thought food and donations were only temporary ways of helping our beloved country. Educating generations is a way to keep propelling the youth forever.”

Tickets for La Carte by Le Creuset are expected to sell out quickly, so mark your calendars. For the New York City dinner, tickets go on sale April 17 at 12 p.m. EST, with the supper set for May 15. Chicago tickets will be available starting July 17 at 12 p.m. EST, ahead of the August 21 supper. Finally, tickets for the San Diego event drop on September 4 at 12 p.m. EST, with the dinner scheduled for October 16.Ticket Sale & Supper Dates