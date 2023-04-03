The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has recalled 64,800 pounds of Bunge North America Inc. butter after it failed to list milk as an allergen. The FDA raised the recall to a Class II warning, the second-highest warning level, on July 30.

The department’s Class II recall refers to “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote,” according to its website and as reported by People.

What product was recalled?

On July 14, Bunge originally recalled 64,800 pounds — which corresponds to 1,800 cases — of the brand’s European Style Butter Blend product because it did not disclose milk as an allergen on the product label. The butter was “packed in white paperboard cases” with “36 blocks to a case,” which were sent to a dozen distribution centers in the United States and one center in the Dominican Republic.

The butter recalled by the company is the Bunge North America NH European Style Butter Blend with the UPC code 1 00 78684 73961 2 and the lot code 5064036503, according to USA Today.

What triggered the recall?

The company failed to disclose milk as an allergen, which is listed as one of the nine major food allergens by the FDA. Allergic reactions can include symptoms such as hives, face and lip swelling, vomiting, coughing or swelling. It may also cause anaphylaxis, which can be fatal.

Other allergens include eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, soybeans and sesame.

The FDA requires companies to list ingredients on product labels for foods and beverages that may cause allergic and hypersensitivity reactions. Although it did not share whether anyone had been affected in connection to the recall, it told those who may experience symptoms to “stop eating the food immediately, evaluate the need to use emergency medication (such as epinephrine) and seek medical attention.”