Adidas’ Fear of God Athletics has announced a new venture— a basketball team, which is joining the Atlanta-based league Overtime Elite as its eighth team. The team will rock uniforms and performance footwear designed by Fear of God Athletics.

“Fear of God has always drawn inspiration from, and been guided by the spirit of sport, both off and on the court,” designer and founder of Fear of God Athletics Jerry Lorenzo said in a statement received by Blavity. “We are excited to be in a position to tangibly reach the next generation through this partnership with OTE. Our goal has always been to inspire the next generation. At a baseline through honest intentional product, we believe we can provide the team with the messages of purpose, confidence, and teamwork, which are foundations for the game of life and basketball.”

The team showed off their new uniforms during their game against the City Reapers on Friday at the Overtime Elite Arena.

Of the new team, Fear of God Athletics Head Coach Cilk McSweeney said, “We are thrilled to represent Fear of God Athletics in the Overtime Elite basketball league! This partnership goes beyond basketball—it’s about aligning with a higher purpose to make a meaningful impact on the lives of our players. The inspiring work Jerry has done motivates us, and we’re eager to see how our program can reflect the values that Fear of God stands for.”

News of the team comes after the brand’s swoop into college football. According to USA Today, for select games, Fear of God dressed the men’s and women’s basketball teams of the Indiana Hoosiers and Miami Hurricanes. And new sneakers are on the way as well. Fear of God Athletics is expected to share more information about the II Basketball, the brand’s first true performance sneaker, in December 2024.