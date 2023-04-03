The Trump administration’s plan to dismantle DEI initiatives in the federal, private and nonprofit sectors led companies like Amazon, Target, Walmart, Google, Disney and PBS to scale back on these practices.

Blavity reported that a federal judge temporarily blocked the president’s actions on Feb. 21, stating that his policies were vague, anti-free speech and unconstitutional. Several other cities and officials have also relied on the courts to contest Trump’s agenda under his second term.

According to The TRiiBE, social media platforms are responding to the anti-DEI plan by promoting Friday’s nationwide economic blackout. The plan is to encourage consumers not to support major retailers, fast food chains, gas stations and other companies for 24 hours. Instead, they should reallocate their dollars to small businesses.