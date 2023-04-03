Several major companies have rolled back their diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives after President Donald Trump signed multiple executive orders ending them in January. Consumers are fighting back with a planned nationwide economic blackout on Friday, boycotting businesses that do not uphold DEI values.
The Trump administration’s plan to dismantle DEI initiatives in the federal, private and nonprofit sectors led companies like Amazon, Target, Walmart, Google, Disney and PBS to scale back on these practices.
Blavity reported that a federal judge temporarily blocked the president’s actions on Feb. 21, stating that his policies were vague, anti-free speech and unconstitutional. Several other cities and officials have also relied on the courts to contest Trump’s agenda under his second term.
According to The TRiiBE, social media platforms are responding to the anti-DEI plan by promoting Friday’s nationwide economic blackout. The plan is to encourage consumers not to support major retailers, fast food chains, gas stations and other companies for 24 hours. Instead, they should reallocate their dollars to small businesses.
‘We are going to remind them who really has the power‘
The boycott was organized by People’s Union USA, a “grassroots movement dedicated to economic resistance, government accountability, and corporate reform,” The TRiiBe reported. The founder, John Schwarz, spoke out about the event on Instagram.
“On February 28, we are going to remind them who really has the power,” Schwarz said in a Feb. 4 video that has since gone viral on the platform. “The economy does not belong to the rich. It belongs to us, the people who wake up every day and keep this country moving.”
What companies will be boycotted?
Newsweek reported that Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and McDonald’s are just a few major companies that will face a boycott on Friday.
In a post shared on X, formerly Twitter, the Rev. Al Sharpton’s boycott plan states that those participating can only purchase essential items if “absolutely necessary,” such as food, medicine and emergency supplies.
The post also mentions not using credit or debit cards for non-essential spending. Additionally, everyone is encouraged to purchase any items they may need before Friday’s blackout event.
The People’s Union USA shared a list of retail stores and corporations that will be boycotted along with the dates in an Instagram post:
Amazon Boycott: March 7-14
Nestle Boycott: March 21-28
Walmart Boycott: April 7-14
General Mills Boycott: April 21-28
Amazon Boycott #2: May 6-12
Walmart Boycott #2: May 20-26
Target Boycott: June 3-9
McDonald’s Boycott: June 24-30