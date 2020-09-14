Courts, agencies pushing back on Trump

Abelson’s ruling is the latest of multiple attempts by the courts and others to push back against the intrusive Trump agenda. A separate judge rejected Trump’s attempt to end birthright citizenship by executive action as “blatantly unconstitutional.” The administration was forced to significantly roll back an effort to pause nearly all federal government aid after the announcement created significant confusion and backlash.

Ever since taking office, Trump has been asserting his agenda through scores of executive orders, causing massive upheaval within the federal government and across the country. With Friday’s ruling, at least one of Trump’s initiatives has been halted for the time being.