President Donald Trump’s push to dismantle diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives throughout the country have been put on pause by a federal judge who has ruled that the president’s actions are likely unconstitutional. The ruling temporarily halts an order meant to stop private institutions from continuing their DEI policies.
Judge halts vague and anti-free speech executive order
U.S. District Judge Adam Abelson issued a ruling Friday that implemented a preliminary injunction against Trump’s anti-DEI executive order. The judge’s ruling noted that the policies in Trump’s order “are content- and viewpoint-based restrictions that chill speech as to anyone the government might conceivably choose to accuse of engaging in speech about ‘equity’ or ‘diversity’ or ‘DEI.’” During a hearing last week on the issue, Abelson took issue with the Justice Department lawyer arguing on behalf of the Trump administration, noting that she would not define what “equity-related” meant in the context of this order, a move that the judge interpreted as part of an effort to keep the order intentionally vague.
City of Baltimore, others fight anti-DEI policy
Abelson specifically ruled that the Trump administration could not pause or cancel “equity-related” contracts or enforce a requirement that federal contractors certify that they were not promoting DEI. The case had been brought by a group calling itself the National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education alongside other plaintiffs, including the City of Baltimore, which argued that the Trump order violated both Congress’ power over spending and government protections of free speech. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott issued a statement saying that Trump’s “relentless attacks on DEI initiatives seek to dismantle the very principles that make our nation strong.” Vowing to continue the fight, Scott quoted Malcolm X in saying that “‘you’re not to be so blind with patriotism that you can’t face reality. Wrong is wrong, no matter who does it or says it.’“
DEI is about fairness, not favors. We will fight this with every legal tool available, as demonstrated by our ongoing lawsuit. pic.twitter.com/pdMsZUtKFc
— Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) February 22, 2025
Courts, agencies pushing back on Trump
Abelson’s ruling is the latest of multiple attempts by the courts and others to push back against the intrusive Trump agenda. A separate judge rejected Trump’s attempt to end birthright citizenship by executive action as “blatantly unconstitutional.” The administration was forced to significantly roll back an effort to pause nearly all federal government aid after the announcement created significant confusion and backlash.
Ever since taking office, Trump has been asserting his agenda through scores of executive orders, causing massive upheaval within the federal government and across the country. With Friday’s ruling, at least one of Trump’s initiatives has been halted for the time being.