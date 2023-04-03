Siblings from Brightwaters, Long Island, New York, have made history as the first Black triplets to earn Eagle Scout status. Helaina, Henri and Henniyah Rivers credited their parents for their ongoing support.

Now 17, the Rivers triplets have harbored a dedication to giving back and community service after they met the Suffolk County Sheriff at 11 years old. Since then, they have dedicated their time to scouting, earning merit badges, and taking part in projects to improve public spaces in their hometown, according to Because of Them We Can.

Dedication to community service

The siblings credit their parents for their ongoing support through their journey: “We’re just very thankful to have such loving, supportive parents guiding us through it all,” Henniyah told CBS New York.

Their goal is to represent Jamaica at the 2026 Winter Olympics

The Rivers triplets are also avid Alpine Skiers after being introduced to the sport by their father, who also trains them.

“We all love being together, especially skiing together,” Henniyah told FIS in an April interview. “Our mom also skis, so we’re always together, travelling to different places… Being able to ski really means a lot to us because our dad introduced us to this sport.”

“Being able to continue skiing with him makes him happy, and it makes us excited to be on the snow,” Henniyah added.

Their goal is to represent Jamaica in honor of their mother’s heritage at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Seventeen-year-old triplets Helaina, Henri IV, and Henniyah Rivers, whose mother is Jamaican, zoomed in to share their journey as they aim to represent Jamaica in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. pic.twitter.com/ZESLrhOCQH — Smile Jamaica (@Smilejamtvj) July 11, 2025

“Competing at the Winter Olympics will be a dream come true,” Henri said, per FIS. “Travelling with my family, all of us this time, will mean a lot [and] to see my parents’ face when I cross the finish line… I’ll be the happiest person on earth when that happens.”

The Rivers triplet also noted the significance of their presence as Black athletes on the international stage in winter sports.

“It is very inspiring and heartwarming to be able to do this and meet the younger generations; the young Black athletes who want to be outside and get involved in snow sports,” Helaina said.

“I also just love what [we] do – representing the Black community in snow sports is really important to me because there are not many in this sport,” Henniyah added.