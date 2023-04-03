Acclaimed British R&B trio FLO has finally released their debut album. Titled Access All Areas, the project features 16 tracks, including a collaboration with GloRilla and an introduction narrated by Cynthia Erivo.
FLO garnered attention for their stellar live performances and popular singles like “Cardboard Box” and “Fly Girl,” which featured Missy Elliott. In 2023, they earned a BRIT Award for Best Rising Star.
The group, which is composed of singers Jorja Douglas, Renée Downer and Stella Quaresma, decided to delay the release of their debut album to perfect their craft. They want their music to achieve the same standards as girl groups like Destiny’s Child, TLC and The Pussycat Dolls, which have served as inspiration for their own work.
“We just kept on making music — and we kept on making better music,” Downer told The New York Times.
“Back then, the standards were much higher,” Quaresma added. “Nowadays if you’ve got followers, you can be a singer. People can see that we’re really inspired by the real singers and the real artists. I think people are craving that.”
View this post on Instagram
Delaying the album’s release wasn’t easy, collaborator, songwriter and producer Uzoechi Osisioma Emenike (aka MNEK) shared.
“They really care about their craft,” he told NYT. “In the 1990s they would have released an album they weren’t really happy with — and got dropped. The girls did have the luxury of just being, like, ‘This album isn’t right. We need to improve it. We care about this album and we don’t feel that we have to release music that is subpar — because we haven’t yet.’ They’re all really involved and nothing’s coming out unless they’re happy with it. They are very strong-willed women and they have good instincts.”
Throughout Access All Areas, FLO blends classic R&B with influences of trap music like on “In My Bag” and even grunge on “I’m Just a Girl.” Fans will also hear general themes of confidence, vulnerability and sexuality. The trio made sure their album was truly crafted in their image.
“I think authority is the magic key to Flo,” Douglas said. “It’s just making sure that we always say what we’re thinking. We don’t believe in beating around bushes. And then always making sure our voices are heard. That is one thing that we’ve done from the start, and it’s definitely something that we’ll continue to do.”
“It got us this far,” she added.
The album is already getting favorable reviews. NME wrote, “On Access All Areas, FLO have it all down pat: the talent, charisma and star power are all on display. Riding on the wave of nostalgia has gotten the trio this far, and now it feels as if they’ve within striking distance of a true breakthrough. Even if ‘Access All Areas’ doesn’t overwhelmingly herald the return of R&B girl group dominance, the massive momentum FLO have built over the past two years hint that the dam is about to break.”
Clash magazine said, “Access All Areas ventures into different sonics don’t go unnoticed. Never straying too far to their admired soundscape but enough so to still be refreshing […] Listeners are excitably ushered out with a sound that could present a whole new layer to the girl group.”
The group also dropped the video for “In My Bag,” featuring GloRilla, on Friday as well.