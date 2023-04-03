“It got us this far,” she added.

The album is already getting favorable reviews. NME wrote, “On Access All Areas, FLO have it all down pat: the talent, charisma and star power are all on display. Riding on the wave of nostalgia has gotten the trio this far, and now it feels as if they’ve within striking distance of a true breakthrough. Even if ‘Access All Areas’ doesn’t overwhelmingly herald the return of R&B girl group dominance, the massive momentum FLO have built over the past two years hint that the dam is about to break.”

Clash magazine said, “Access All Areas ventures into different sonics don’t go unnoticed. Never straying too far to their admired soundscape but enough so to still be refreshing […] Listeners are excitably ushered out with a sound that could present a whole new layer to the girl group.”

The group also dropped the video for “In My Bag,” featuring GloRilla, on Friday as well.