Castillo, who has five years of teaching experience, worked as a middle school teacher for four of those years. She’s now embarking on a new chapter as a high school teacher, and she put extra effort into decorating her classroom for her incoming class, People reported.

Castillo earned a bachelor’s degree in biology education and she teaches sciences, including “earth science, space science, and physical science,” she told People in an exclusive interview. She is now focused on teaching marine and environmental sciences.

She said she is living out her childhood dream of becoming a teacher.