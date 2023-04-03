Yennifer Castillo, a Florida high school teacher, has gone viral on TikTok for her classroom decor that pays homage to a popular show from the early 2000s.
Castillo, who has five years of teaching experience, worked as a middle school teacher for four of those years. She’s now embarking on a new chapter as a high school teacher, and she put extra effort into decorating her classroom for her incoming class, People reported.
Summer is over, i’ll be in my classroom for now so call me beep me, if you wanna reach me! 👩🏽🏫🌍📞📱 let me know if yall want to see my first day of school fit! #kimpossible #backtoschool2024 #firstdayofschool #classroom #teacher #classroomdecor
Castillo earned a bachelor’s degree in biology education and she teaches sciences, including “earth science, space science, and physical science,” she told People in an exclusive interview. She is now focused on teaching marine and environmental sciences.
She said she is living out her childhood dream of becoming a teacher.
“I have a picture of myself and I was like 7 or 8 years old. In the picture, I have a whiteboard and I’m teaching my dolls. I always tell people I’m living in one of my answered prayers. One of my dreams is now real,” Castillio said.
A teacher who connects with students not only enhances the educational experience but also plays a pivotal role in shaping their academic, emotional and social growth. Castillo’s classroom themes echo how her own teachers inspired her growing up.
“I had teachers who always decorated their classrooms based on whatever we were learning,” Castillo explained, per People. “One of my most vivid memories is in fifth grade when we were learning about Greek mythology. One of my teachers put columns around the classroom and had togas. It was so cool and something I knew I wanted to implement when I started teaching. I teach a subject that can feel less engaging, so I wanted to build an environment that excites my students.”
Throughout her career, Castillo’s classroom themes and designs have drawn inspiration from classic television shows and cartoons. This year, she’s adding her own spin to the sciences, making them fun and exciting for her class.
“This year, being that I’m teaching marine science and environmental science, which are both subjects that focus on the Earth and how we can take better care of it, I thought the most on-brand cartoon would be Kim Possible,” she said. “In her theme song, she says she’s just an average girl and she’s here to save the world. I thought it was fitting and works great with the blue and green.”
Castillo’s impressive classroom setup caught the attention of former Disney star Christy Carlson Romano, the voice of Kim Possible, who shared Castillo’s photos and gave her a shoutout for her work as an educator on TikTok.
Who knew she would actually see this omg!! 🥹🥹🥹 #kimpossible #backtoschool2024 #firstdayofschool #kimpossibleclassroom #kimpossiblecosplay #kimpossibleshego #chiller #teacher #teachersoftiktok #highschool
In the past, Castillo’s classroom themes have included Beyoncé, Lilo & Stitch, Dexter’s Laboratory and The Proud Family. While many teachers struggle with affording school necessities, Castillo offered advice for those looking to transform their classrooms into fun environments on a budget.
“One thing I do want other teachers to know, with the limited budgets and salaries that we get, is that you should always strive to do what you can. I always look for affordable ways to do what I can do myself. When it comes to decorating with the characters, there aren’t always things you can easily find and pay for, so it’s cool to make your own things. I’d say look for the things you can do yourself to save some money,” she said.