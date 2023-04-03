“We made ‘Walk Like This’ with our frequent and loved collaborators MNEK, Kabba, Relyt, Talay Riley and Ashton Sellars. It was the end of 2023, and we wanted to create something sexy, still fun and upbeat and for,” FLO said, according to Complex. “It’s okay to admit a man’s doing well from time to time! We hope it makes you feel confident, a bit naughty and adds that extra sway to your walk. It’s full of energy, good vibes and we love it!”