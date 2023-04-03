The London R&B trio FLO is back with their first single of the year. “Walk Like This” is a catchy, upbeat track dedicated to all the certified lover girls. It takes cues from 2000s R&B similarly to FLO’s previous singles.
“Walk Like This” was written and produced by the girl group’s frequent collaborators MNEK, Ashton Sellars, Kabba, Relyt and Talay Riley.
View this post on Instagram
“We made ‘Walk Like This’ with our frequent and loved collaborators MNEK, Kabba, Relyt, Talay Riley and Ashton Sellars. It was the end of 2023, and we wanted to create something sexy, still fun and upbeat and for,” FLO said, according to Complex. “It’s okay to admit a man’s doing well from time to time! We hope it makes you feel confident, a bit naughty and adds that extra sway to your walk. It’s full of energy, good vibes and we love it!”
View this post on Instagram
The single’s release comes after FLO experienced success with their debut single, “Cardboard Box,” their collaboration with Missy Elliott on “Fly Girl” and their EP 3 Of Us, which earned them a BRIT Rising Star Award.