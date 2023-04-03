According to the New York Post, Rollins confirmed the news on Friday and vowed to work alongside Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Department of Government Efficiency to ensure Americans will buy healthy food items with their benefits.

USDA chief says healthy food items should be purchased with SNAP benefits

“Truly, this program has grown so large, especially in the last administration. Under [President Joe] Biden, I think [the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program] grew almost 30% more than before. We really need to look at where that money is going, what it’s being spent on,” she told reporters in a statement obtained by the Post.

She continued, “I look forward to working with Bobby Kennedy as we figure out, ‘Do we have the healthiest choices?’ So when a taxpayer is putting money into SNAP, are we OK with us using their tax dollars to feed really bad food and sugary drinks to children who perhaps need something more nutritious?”