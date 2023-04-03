According to Newsweek, one area that Trump and other Republican lawmakers aim to change is the overall cost of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

Under the new administration, these changes could affect millions of households dependent on the federal program to feed their families. SNAP, the United States’ largest anti-hunger initiative, served 42 million people in 2023, providing support to eligible low-income or no-income recipients each month, according to a 2023 report from the Pew Research Center.

According to the Pew report, the federal government spent roughly $119.4 billion on SNAP in fiscal year 2022, with $113.9 billion on benefits and $5.5 billion on administrative and other expenses.

Here’s what SNAP beneficiaries should know about the potential changes to the federal program.