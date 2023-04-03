One week into his presidency, President Donald Trump has signed a series of executive orders, effectively ending government programs that support millions of Americans.
According to Newsweek, one area that Trump and other Republican lawmakers aim to change is the overall cost of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.
Under the new administration, these changes could affect millions of households dependent on the federal program to feed their families. SNAP, the United States’ largest anti-hunger initiative, served 42 million people in 2023, providing support to eligible low-income or no-income recipients each month, according to a 2023 report from the Pew Research Center.
According to the Pew report, the federal government spent roughly $119.4 billion on SNAP in fiscal year 2022, with $113.9 billion on benefits and $5.5 billion on administrative and other expenses.
Here’s what SNAP beneficiaries should know about the potential changes to the federal program.
What are Republicans’ plans to reshape SNAP benefits?
Conservative lawmakers have long maintained a stance on SNAP benefits and its spending. Beyond the financial concerns, these policymakers also aim to address poor health in America and the types of purchases allowed under the program, per Newsweek.
The benefits amount eligible recipients receive is based on the Thrifty Food Plan, a formula that determines their monthly income. However, the Republicans have mentioned possible changes to the system.
In a recent memo, House Republicans outlined their plan to reverse former President Joe Biden’s expansion of the TFP, which resulted in a 23% increase in SNAP benefits for recipients in 2023. The proposed changes aim to reduce SNAP costs, with Republicans arguing that Biden’s decision, not reviewed by Congress, violated the 1996 Congressional Review Act, according to Newsweek.
How are households eligible for SNAP benefits?
Currently, states can use broad-based categorical eligibility to extend SNAP benefits to individuals who would otherwise not qualify, such as those receiving TANF assistance.
The Republican budget proposes eliminating BBCE, citing concerns that some TANF recipients have incomes higher than SNAP eligibility limits.
Additionally, Republicans plan to cap the maximum household SNAP benefits at the equivalent of a family of six, based on current Department of Agriculture rules that issue benefits according to household size. Under the current law, the maximum amount for eligible households is around $1,390 monthly.
Republicans also propose raising the age requirement for SNAP benefits, extending eligibility from adults aged 18-54 to those up to age 56, with proof they worked a maximum of 80 hours a month, per Newsweek.
Congressman introduces bill to promote healthy eating
On Monday, Oklahoma Rep. Josh Brecheen reintroduced the Healthy SNAP Act, the proposed law introduced in 2023 to ensure the food purchased with the benefits promotes healthy eating, KNOE reported.
While 42 million households receive SNAP benefits, Brecheen believes the law could help reduce obesity and other health-related disorders through a nutritious diet. Under the new bill, SNAP benefits will not include soda, candy, chips, ice cream and other foods labeled as “junk.”
“If someone wants to buy junk food on their own dime, that’s up to them. But what we’re saying is, don’t ask the taxpayer to pay for it and then also expect the taxpayer to pick up the tab for the resulting health consequences,” Brecheen said, according to AL.com. “Americans know this is common sense.”