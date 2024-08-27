With football season underway, many people partake in the festivities in a number of ways. Some attend most of the games, while others choose to cook out and tailgate outside the stadiums. For a more casual day, others prefer an at-home watch party with friends, food, and plenty of game-day banter. Football trivia is a fun way to keep this gathering entertaining between plays.

One way to keep the entertainment going at your game night get-together is by busting out the trivia. They’ll get the conversation started, or just give you a little bit of bragging cred. Whether you’re a sports guru or just a casual watcher, trivia tests your knowledge of the game, while giving you a few new gems about football. Here are ten perfect questions to kick things off.

Questions About Points and Scoring

These football trivia questions are all about point records and the players who’ve gone above and beyond to show their skills on the field.

Which team scored the most points during the 2023 season? (Answer: Dallas Cowboys, 509 points) Who is the NFL’s all-time leading scorer? (Answer: Adam Matthew Vinatieri) Who has the most touchdown passes in NFL history? (Answer: Tom Brady, 649 TDs) Who has scored the most total touchdowns in a single season? (Answer: LaDainian Tomlinson, 31 TDs in 2006) Who is the all-time leader in receiving yards? (Answer: Jerry Rice, 22,895 yards)

Photo Credit: Chris Chow

Questions About Rookie Seasons

Just because they’re pre-professional doesn’t mean there isn’t a lot to learn about rookie seasons and NFL drafts. Here are some questions centered around players when they were just starting out.

Who was the number one draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft? (Travon Walker, a defensive end from the University of Georgia, selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars) Which rookie has the most sacks in their first game? (Cleveland Brown stars Chip Banks with three sacks against the Seattle Seahawks on September 12, 1982) What was Patrick Mahomes’ passer rating during his rookie season? (Answer: 76.4 in 2017) Who is the only rookie to win an MVP during their rookie year? (Answer: Jim Brown in 1957 while playing for the Cleveland Browns) Who was voted the 2021 Rookie of the Year? (Answer: Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons)

The next time you want to flex your knowledge of the big game, break out some of these football trivia questions. You might even get a conversation going and break the ice with your game night guests.