A former public school educator in Georgia has left her job to start her own micro-school for kids. Briana Ambre Houston taught in public schools for nine years before opening her school. Houston, a mother who has a child with autism, specifically wanted to address the needs of children who face learning difficulties like ADHD. In 2022, she launched the Differentiated Education and Learning Academy for k-5 students, according to Because Of Them We Can.
Houston’s school focuses on math, ELA, science and social studies. Led by a professional staff, the school aims to provide a positive learning environment while addressing each student’s individual needs.
“I started this program…after deciding not to renew my contract teaching [within] public school,” Houston wrote in an Instagram post. “With limited funding, I used the resources I currently owned [my home] and transformed my garage into a classroom. I did this renovation completely solo with the faith and determination to nurture, educate, and inspire our youth with no limitations..”
She added, “I am now able to use my creativity to provide scholars with rigorous, engaging, differentiated lessons that are tailored to meet the optimal individual needs of every child.”
The Differentiated Education and Learning Academy offers vital tools such as one-on-one teaching, homework assistance, activity books and guides for parents and teachers. Houston also engages with parents and students on her YouTube channel, which has racked up over 70,000 subscribers.
Houston also emphasizes the importance of music and fun activities as she teaches social-emotional skills and academics to the youth. She holds a master’s degree in education and a bachelor’s in family and child advocacy.