Houston’s school focuses on math, ELA, science and social studies. Led by a professional staff, the school aims to provide a positive learning environment while addressing each student’s individual needs.

“I started this program…after deciding not to renew my contract teaching [within] public school,” Houston wrote in an Instagram post. “With limited funding, I used the resources I currently owned [my home] and transformed my garage into a classroom. I did this renovation completely solo with the faith and determination to nurture, educate, and inspire our youth with no limitations..”

She added, “I am now able to use my creativity to provide scholars with rigorous, engaging, differentiated lessons that are tailored to meet the optimal individual needs of every child.”