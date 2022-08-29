Since the Alabama native was planning on creating a smartphone, which eventually came to fruition in 2020 when it was released, she decided to go bigger and create an affordable phone service for teenagers and young adults. Customers who choose her service will pay $35 or $55 per month, based on the plan they choose.

“The frustration kind of got worse over time because I found myself spending my entire work checks just to get my phone back on. It finally got to the point — I had to go prepaid,” ” Moncrief told Black Business. “That pain point kind of stuck with me in the launching of Tesix Wireless years later because of course, launching a wireless carrier was easier said than done.”