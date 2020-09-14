Lara Trump, the wife of President Donald Trump‘s son Eric, is expanding now that her father-in-law is back in the White House. While her new job as a Fox News host may not be surprising, a pop song featuring French Montana is a less expected turn.
Trump’s new song, “No Days Off,” includes the presidential daughter-in-law singing about her image and career over a pop track.
Lara Trump and French Montana made a song – no, really.
Trump says, “I’m a little hard to read/ You only know what they show you when you turn on the TV/ So think of this as a reboot,” in the first verse before peppering familiar-sounding phrases like “work, work, work” and “can’t stop, won’t stop.”
French Montana, who describes himself as “working like a slave, living like a king,” jumps on the track for a verse to brag about his success and proclaim, “Me and Lara at your front porch, knock knock.” So far, no reports of the duo showing up unannounced at Americans’ front doors.
Fans previously reacted negatively to a post French Montana did with Lara Trump
Fans of French Montana have negative feedback for him on a post he did when he and Trump hit the studio back in July of last year.
One person said, “Guess that Muslim ban is all forgotten cuz the mighty dollar is more important.”
Another person added, “U definitely wanna get canceled by the black community now huh?”
“Culture vulture,” worte someone else. “You not like us.”
View this post on Instagram
Lara Trump’s musical career so far
“No Days Off” isn’t Trump’s first foray into music. In September, she collaborated with singer Madeline Jaymes for “Hero,“ a piano-driven tribute to firefighters.
Before that song, Trump covered “I Won’t Back Down“ by the late Tom Petty, whose estate had previously sued Donald Trump for using the Petty song in campaign rallies.
Lara Trump’s music has found fans among her conservative base but has been met with criticism elsewhere. Rolling Stone said in its review of “No Days Off” that “the Crisco-thick layer of autotune seemingly smothering Trump’s vocals isn’t enough to dim down the I’m-actually-just-talking-into-the-microphone quality of her ‘singing.'” Trump’s previous efforts have similarly received a mixed reception. Comedian Colin Jost once joked about her cover of Petty’s song: “Upon hearing it, Tom Petty died again.”
Jost: Lara Trump is here. She recently released a cover of I Won’t Back Down. Upon hearing it, Tom Petty died again. I can’t believe I’m saying this to a member of the Trump family but maybe stick to politics pic.twitter.com/0nSNA7uvcb
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 28, 2024
From RNC co-chair to Fox News host
So far, Trump has not made music her full-time job. After stepping down in December as co-chair of the Republican National Committee, a position that she used to help steer the GOP in a decisively pro-Donald Trump direction, speculation spread that she would either take a position in the White House, take over Marco Rubio’s Florida Senate seat or possibly join the Department of Government Efficiency. Instead, the release of her new single coincided with Trump’s debut as a Fox News host, appearing on Saturday nights on the conservative network.
Trump’s new Fox News gig has her hosting a “Women of the Trump White House“ segment that seems intended to paint the president as pro-women. Lara Trump will likely continue to push her father-in-law’s agenda. Whether her music will also serve that plan remains to be seen.