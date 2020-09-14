Trump’s new song, “No Days Off,” includes the presidential daughter-in-law singing about her image and career over a pop track.

Lara Trump and French Montana made a song – no, really.

Trump says, “I’m a little hard to read/ You only know what they show you when you turn on the TV/ So think of this as a reboot,” in the first verse before peppering familiar-sounding phrases like “work, work, work” and “can’t stop, won’t stop.”

French Montana, who describes himself as “working like a slave, living like a king,” jumps on the track for a verse to brag about his success and proclaim, “Me and Lara at your front porch, knock knock.” So far, no reports of the duo showing up unannounced at Americans’ front doors.