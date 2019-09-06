A new report from ABC News concludes that many Americans who voted for Donald Trump do not necessarily support most of his policies. The study, which analyzed 300 poll questions from publicly available surveys conducted since Trump took office on Jan. 20, reveals that while voters largely support his immigration policies, they disapprove of several other aspects of his agenda.​

After reviewing the polls, the ABC News research found that many survey questions focused on immigration. According to the report, 63 questions addressed various immigration policies, including deporting undocumented immigrants accused of committing violent crimes and removing undocumented people who arrived in the U.S. as children. Voters were also asked whether immigrants should be held in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba. Ultimately, the study found that 46 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s immigration policies, while 44 percent disapprove.​

Regarding diversity, equality, and inclusion, 45 percent of voters said they approve of Trump's policies, while 47 percent disapproved. On health care, crime, foreign policy, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and trade, voters largely disapprove of Trump's executive actions. In terms of energy and the environment, voters slightly favor Trump's policies.​

Poll results also indicate a close split when it comes to the treasury, the cabinet, and education. However, on LGBTQ+ issues, 53 percent of respondents said they approve of Trump’s policies, while 37 percent disapprove.​

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, which surveyed 1,029 adults, concluded that 44 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s performance in his first month in office. The president’s approval rating at this point remains higher than it was for most of his first term, according to the survey.​