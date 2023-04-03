Florida State University shooting suspect Phoenix Ikner had a history of promoting white supremacist views and expressing anti-Black hate speech, which made those who knew him concerned and uncomfortable long before the attack, according to police and former and current classmates.

What happened at FSU?

Ikner, 20, was confirmed as the gunman in Thursday’s attack at FSU that left two people dead and six others injured. Leon County Sheriff Walter A. McNeil said Ikner was also a student at the university and the stepson of veteran Leon County sheriff deputy Jessica Ikner. McNeil added that the gun Ikner used in the shooting belonged to his stepmother, according to USA Today and Local 10 News.

FSU Police Chief Jason Trumbower said the shooting occurred around 11:50 a.m. Thursday near the university’s student union, where Ikner reportedly opened fire, wounding several people as they fled for safety. Campus police responded quickly to the incident, and according to reports, Ikner failed to comply with commands. Officers then shot and wounded him before taking him into custody, per USA Today.

Ikner remains hospitalized at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare with serious but non-threatening injuries, Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said, according to NBC News. The five other people wounded in the attack are also hospitalized at the medical center.