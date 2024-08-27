Football season is back, and with that comes the creation and management of beloved fantasy football teams. For those new to the fantasy football realm, these are carefully curated factions that allow you to be not only the coach but also the owner and general manager of your team. You then add your favorite NFL players to your roster, and as they perform on the real-life field, your squad earns points. Many diehard sports fanatics take their fantasy football teams seriously, with some even placing bets on these matches.

How To Get Started?

Several websites and apps allow you to create your teams, such as Fantasy.NFL.com, Yahoo Fantasy, and the ESPN Fantasy app. After creating an account, you can begin to get started, collaborating with friends to get your crew underway. When crafting your team’s name, let your imagination come into play. Technically, there is no wrong way to construct a moniker. However, it should be something that’s memorable. One common way for people to come up with their team name is by centering it around one player on the roster and adding a unique flare. If Lamar Jackson is one of your stars on the roster, the Jackson Jetsetters is one way to get the job done.

No matter how you choose your fantasy football name, the goal is to live out your dreams through your team. Therefore, get as creative as you wish. Here are a few funny names to help you get started.

Show off your need for speed with these funny fantasy football team names inspired by cars, tailored around some star players who might make up your roster.

Maserati Jackson’s (Lamar Jackson)

The Aston Mahomes (Patrick Mahomes)

The Lambo Cheetahs (Tyreek “Cheetah” Hill)

Speedy Hurts (Jalen Hurts)

The Benz Bosa’s (Nick Bosa)

Music-related team names for your fantasy picks will not only be catchy and memorable, but help commemorate your flawless music taste.

Rich Baby Cousins (Kirk Cousins)

Not Like Russ (Russell Wilson)

Minkah Friday (Minkah Fitzpatrick)

II Hands II Evans (Mike Evans)

W.A.P. – Waddle and Pacheco (Jaylen Waddle, Isiah Pacheco)

Feature your favorite films with these names that tie in the names of your top-pick players and popular movies.

The Haener (Jake Haener)

Boyz in the Hall (Bryce Hall)

Set it Odum (George Odum)

New Jackson City (Eddie Jackson)

Do the Ramsey Thing (Jalen Ramsey)

Picking a fantasy football team name that brings a smile and makes your team stand out can be tricky. Get creative, and don’t be afraid to be a little groan-worthy with puns and wordplay. After all, this is about having a good time! From the players to the name, your fantasy picks are a reflection of you and your personality, so don’t be afraid to personalize your choice too. Alliteration (the same sound repeated at the beginning of each word, like ‘funny fantasy football’) is also always a solid go-to. Plus, it gives you room for a catchy acronym!