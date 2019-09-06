Future‘s fans are confused following the release of his new album, Mixtape Pluto. He previously teased collaborations with Travis Scott and Gunna, but Mixtape Pluto doesn’t include any of those features.
No Travis Scott on Mixtape Pluto 💔 pic.twitter.com/XwQ3lIsyr0— zharus (@fwzharus) September 20, 2024
These features were expected on Mixtape Pulto
Fans expected to hear Scott on the track “SOUTH OF FRANCE” after he appeared in the teaser video, HotNewHipHop reported. Meanwhile, Gunna was slated to appear on “TOLD MY.” Carti was also billed as a guest star, but none of those features are heard on the album, leaving fans to wonder what happened.
Gunna, Travis Scott and carti were all removed from mixtape Pluto last minute , was this a good move or nah? pic.twitter.com/v9If6utB4G
— LOVELY (@LoveIsback24) September 20, 2024
Mixtape Pluto wayyyy too repetitive to have no features
— Cam Swack (@JP3backup) September 20, 2024
Although many fans were disappointed, some fans applauded Future for completing Mixtape Pluto sans any features.
mixtape pluto not having any features >
— 𝐠𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐣𝐨𝐛𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐭 (@goodjobbritt) September 20, 2024
Future doing this with no features on Mixtape Pluto is an amazing feat especially after everyone said Kendrick stole the show on We Don’t Trust You
Seems like Pluto had something to prove
— Barflaan Tedoe 🇱🇷 (@The_Barftender) September 20, 2024
So, why exactly do fans think the features were removed?
So, what happened anyway? Fans are speculating that Future removed Gunna due to Gunna’s 2022 plea deal in the RICO case against himself and YSL, a street gang based in Atlanta, as Blavity reported. When Gunna dropped his single “Prada Dem” earlier this year, Future showed his support with a tweet but later deleted it, according to Capital Xtra. On the other hand, fans are even more baffled by Scott’s absence from Future’s album since they’re not known to have any issues with each other.
Future is no stranger to collaborating with other artists. He teamed up with the late Juice WRLD on the 2018 mixtape Future & Juice WRLD Present… WRLD on Drugs, Billboard reported. He also tapped Lil Uzi Vert for 2020’s Pluto x Baby Pluto. Future has also jumped on projects with newcomers like Lil Baby, Lil Durk and Roddy Ricch.
Future rarely grants interviews, but in a 2022 sit-down with Billboard, he discussed his desire to carve out his own lane in music.
“I don’t feel like nobody needs to be like me… exactly how I am. I only can do this,” he said. “I’m the only one that can do this s**t, you know what I’m saying? That’s from my personal life to musically. I’m really one of none. I can live like this. People accept that because it’s just me.”