Future rarely grants interviews, but in a 2022 sit-down with Billboard, he discussed his desire to carve out his own lane in music.

“I don’t feel like nobody needs to be like me… exactly how I am. I only can do this,” he said. “I’m the only one that can do this s**t, you know what I’m saying? That’s from my personal life to musically. I’m really one of none. I can live like this. People accept that because it’s just me.”