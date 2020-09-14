Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist announced his candidacy for governor on Tuesday. Gilchrist, a Democrat, is serving his second term alongside Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is in her final term as the state’s leader.
Before his official announcement, Gilchrist spoke exclusively with Blavity about the governor’s race.
“As an engineer, we always know that there’s a solution, we just have to find it and understand it,” Gilchrist said of his leadership style and what he would bring to the position. Gilchrist has had an unusual path to government; he was a Microsoft software engineer before becoming a high-tech community and political organizer and being tapped as Whitmer’s running mate in the 2018 governor’s race. He sees his engineering background as a great strength.
I’m running for Governor. As an engineer, I solve problems and deliver results—that’s what we’ve done for six years.
Now, we face new challenges. We need bold leadership to protect our rights & build health & wealth for every Michigander.
I’m all in. Let’s #StandTall for… pic.twitter.com/pfbgT1X9M5
— Garlin Gilchrist (@garlin) March 11, 2025
Gilchrist said, “In these times, we need leadership that is not only comfortable with technology but that understands that we can make it work for us rather than being victimized by it, especially from those who try to weaponize it.”
He mentioned housing, healthcare and economic opportunities are three issues that would be the main focus of his administration. Based on his efforts talking to citizens across each of Michigan’s 83 counties, Gilchrist cites housing as the No. 1 concern, “both needing more affordable housing but also needing more people in a position to afford a home.” He cited programs under his and Whitmer’s administration that have “brought online 60,000 new housing units since taking office” with a plan to create 140,000 more. He also noted “healthcare, particularly access to mental health services,” where Michigan had made gains in recent years that he looks to expand upon. Finally, Gilchrist wants to expand economic opportunities, expanding upon the $60 million Michigan Innovation Fund for growing businesses and the $10 million Michigan Economic Opportunity Fund he helped launch for entrepreneurs and small business owners. Having initially left the state to pursue his software engineer career, Gilchrist intends to make Michigan a place where students and young people stay or come for economic opportunities.
As Michigan’s lieutenant governor, Gilchrist served point on incarceration reform. His efforts helped lead to Michigan’s Clean Slate law, which he touts as an example of “identifying a system that was failing people” and fixing it so that up to 1 million people over the next 10 years will be eligible for job and educational opportunities after their records have been expunged. Gilchrist also spearheaded efforts to tackle racial disparities in COVID-19 outcomes.
“Michigan is the only state that even tried to eliminate that disparity in COVID-19, and we were the only state that did it” by assembling a team of experts to reform the “complex” public healthcare system.
Gilchrist also points toward the harsh national political landscape, with the “direct assault from the Trump-Musk administration and the federal government” impacting Michigan and the rest of the country. Asked about his status as a Black political candidate when diversity is attacked, Gilchrist pointed to his identity and professional background.
“The thing about an engineer is we try to get a solution that actually works,” Gilchrist told Blavity, pledging, “As a public servant who’s Black, I need to make sure that when I say I’m going to do something I do everything in my power to make sure it happens.” He also stated, “So much of this noise and hatred toward diversity has to do with insecurity, has to do with people who are afraid of difference. I’ve never been afraid of that; Black folks can’t afford to be afraid of that.”
He aims to bring growth to Michigan that will benefit everyone in the state.
“When Black folks do well, everyone does well.”
Born and raised in Detroit, Gilchrist pledges, “I’m always going to rep Michigan,” believing that “even those who talk trash about us do so because they secretly love us.” To rep Michigan in its highest office, Gilchrist must emerge atop a Democratic field that includes Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.