As Michigan’s lieutenant governor, Gilchrist served point on incarceration reform. His efforts helped lead to Michigan’s Clean Slate law, which he touts as an example of “identifying a system that was failing people” and fixing it so that up to 1 million people over the next 10 years will be eligible for job and educational opportunities after their records have been expunged. Gilchrist also spearheaded efforts to tackle racial disparities in COVID-19 outcomes.

“Michigan is the only state that even tried to eliminate that disparity in COVID-19, and we were the only state that did it” by assembling a team of experts to reform the “complex” public healthcare system.

Gilchrist also points toward the harsh national political landscape, with the “direct assault from the Trump-Musk administration and the federal government” impacting Michigan and the rest of the country. Asked about his status as a Black political candidate when diversity is attacked, Gilchrist pointed to his identity and professional background.

“The thing about an engineer is we try to get a solution that actually works,” Gilchrist told Blavity, pledging, “As a public servant who’s Black, I need to make sure that when I say I’m going to do something I do everything in my power to make sure it happens.” He also stated, “So much of this noise and hatred toward diversity has to do with insecurity, has to do with people who are afraid of difference. I’ve never been afraid of that; Black folks can’t afford to be afraid of that.”

He aims to bring growth to Michigan that will benefit everyone in the state.

“When Black folks do well, everyone does well.”

Born and raised in Detroit, Gilchrist pledges, “I’m always going to rep Michigan,” believing that “even those who talk trash about us do so because they secretly love us.” To rep Michigan in its highest office, Gilchrist must emerge atop a Democratic field that includes Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.