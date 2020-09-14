Democrats filibuster trans athlete bill

Senate Democrats successfully filibustered the Protection of Women and Girls Act, a Republican-led effort to ban trans athletes from women’s and girls’ sports at schools that receive federal funding by cutting off federal money to schools that did not comply. The final vote for the act was 51-45, falling short of the 60 votes needed to overcome a filibuster in the Senate. Four senators — two Democrats and two Republicans — did not vote. The legislation had been introduced by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a former coach of a high school girls’ basketball team, who vowed to “NEVER stop fighting to protect women and girls” in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Well, at least now the American people know the truth. Even after @realdonaldtrump’s landslide election, Democrats STILL support men competing in women’s sports. This is far from over. I’ll NEVER stop fighting to protect women and girls. — Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) March 4, 2025

The vote was along party lines, with Republicans voting for the bill and Democrats voting against it. Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, known for breaking with her party on other issues, supported the bill, saying, “I just think this is a matter of fairness, safety and giving girls and young women the opportunity to excel in sports” and citing Title IX as justification for the bill. Meanwhile, Democrat Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, who has leaned to the right since being elected, voted against the bill. Fetterman told those interested in his stance to “watch my vote, and then you can extrapolate whether I’m worried about that s**t or not.”