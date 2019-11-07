All eyes have been on Drake since Kendrick Lamar’s explosive Super Bowl Halftime performance, during which the rapper took some pretty undeniable shots at the Canadian MC. Drake addresses their ongoing beef and the criticism he’s received as his tension with Lamar prevails.

The new song, “Gimme a Hug,” is part of Drake’s highly anticipated joint album with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, that dropped on Friday, Billboard reported. The 21-track album is Drake’s first full-length effort (not including his 100 Gigs EP) since 2023’s For All the Dogs. PartyNextDoor last released an album, P4, in 2024. Per the outlet, Drake surprised fans with PartyNextDoor during an Anita Max Wynn Tour stop in Melbourne, Australia, earlier this week, where he gave $45,000 in cash away on Sunday.

On “Gimme a Hug,” Drake addresses rap beef and those waiting on his demise, XXL reported.

“Drake elimination, fake intimidation/ Take a minute, take a deep breath, have a little bit of patience,” he raps, adding later in the verse, “Funny how it’s only b***h n***as waiting on the boy’s obituary.”

He also seemingly calls out Joe Budden, who he’s squabbled with on more than one occasion.

“Melyssa Ford, you a legend from The 6; hate to see you with a d**k sucker,” Drake raps. “They be dropping s**t, but we dropping harder sh*t.”

He also seems to want to move past the Kendick beef, rapping, F**k all the rap beef; I’m trying to get the party lit. Tryna get the party lit for the b*****s”

Drake and PartyNextDoor, his first OVO signee, have collaborated on multiple tracks throughout their careers, including “Come and See Me,” “Loyal” and more. HipHopXXL mentioned PartyNextDoor said his favorite Drake collab is on $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.