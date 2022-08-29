One of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ex-girlfriends went from accusing him of abuse to vouching for his release from prison until the day of his sentencing.

According to CNN, Virginia “Gina” Huynh wrote a letter to U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian on Combs’ behalf to advocate for his return to society on bail. As Blavity reported, the disgraced hip-hop mogul’s recent sex trafficking trial resulted in his conviction on two counts of transporting individuals for the purpose of prostitution. He was found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, which are more severe felony charges.

Combs’ legal team has petitioned the court for his release under a $50 million bond, asserting that he poses no threat to public safety and presents minimal risk of fleeing.

What did Gina Huynh say about Diddy?

Cassie Ventura claims Huynh dated Combs while they were dating. Huynh was subpoenaed and expected to take the witness stand during the trial. Her identity was anonymous, as she was referred to as “Victim 3” in court documents, until her recent note became public record due to its inclusion in the latest filing that Combs’ legal team submitted to the court. While Combs’ legal team continues to argue for his release on bond ahead of his October 3 sentence hearing, prosecutors call him a “danger to the community,” according to Complex.

Despite their concern, Huynh disagrees. She says that although their relationship “was not always perfect,” he’s not a threat to anyone since he has admitted his wrongdoings.

“By the time our relationship ended, he embodied an energy of love, patience and gentleness that was markedly different from his past behavior. To my knowledge, he has not been violent for many years, and he has been committed to being a father first,” she wrote in her character witness statement, reported CNN. “I am writing because I do not view Mr. Combs as a danger to me or to the community.”

Gina Huynh’s toxic past with Diddy

While taking the stand, Combs’ former assistant, George Kaplan, recounted witnessing an incident in which Combs threw apples at Huynh inside his Miami residence.

In addition, Huynh discussed her intimate bond with the entertainment icon in a 2019 interview on Unwine with Tasha K. She spoke about how Combs allegedly mistreated her, including allegations that he abused her mentally, physically and emotionally, as well as how she became pregnant twice by him and was forced to terminate both pregnancies.

Huynh also opened up about a time when she and Combs attended Meek Mill’s birthday party. She said Combs scolded and hit her over shaking Mill’s hand after wishing him “Happy birthday!”

“He got so mad,” Huynh said at the time. “We probably stayed 20 more minutes after that happened, and then when we got in the car, he like grabbed my hair. We were in one of those Escalade trucks, so I was sitting on this side and he was on the other side. And he grabbed my hair and cussed me out for doing that.”

“When we got to the hotel, it got even worse,” she added later on. “He took one of my heels and tried to throw it at me. And then he mushed my face like really hard and made my nose bleed.”

Several witnesses in the case, including Ventura, submitted letters to the court urging Judge Subramanian to keep Combs in custody until sentencing. They expressed deep concern for their safety should he be released before sentencing. Citing Combs’ own admissions of repeated violence in past relationships, the judge ultimately denied Combs’ request for bail following the verdict.