Atlanta rapper Cash Out was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty on rape and RICO charges. Cash Out heard the verdict on Monday, along with his mother, Linda Smith, and cousin Tyrone Taylor, who are also found guilty of RICO charges. According to 11 Alive, Smith is sentenced to 30 years in prison, while Taylor is given life plus 70 years.

Per WSB-TV, a jury in Fulton County, Georgia reached the verdict on Friday, finding all three people guilty after they faced multiple charges connected to sex trafficking crimes.

The jury also determined that Gibson is guilty of rape, adding that Gibson is guilty on two counts of trafficking but not guilty on two other charges. Meanwhile, Smith is guilty on one count but not guilty on another count, the jury ruled. Additionally, Taylor is guilty of one count of trafficking, per the ruling.

Cash Out’s Alleged Victims spoke out after the rapper’s sentencing

The plaintiffs and their loved ones expressed their pain after hearing the sentencing on Monday. Per 11 Alive, the family of one victim said the rapper used his fame and wealth to “steal their person.”

“Literally stole the souls of all the women they victimized,” the family said, per 11 Alive.

Some of the women also said they’re facing PTSD, depression, anxiety, and other harrowing conditions as a result of the crime.

“For the rest of my life, I will fear that he will kill me, all because I wouldn’t do what he wanted me to do,” one woman said.

What did prosecutors say about Cash Out’s sentencing?

Fulton County prosecutor Earnell Winfrey said Cash Out, who is legally known as John Gibson, was running a “house of horrors” with his mother and cousin. Winfrey told WSB-TV that the family deceived women and forced them into sex work.

“This has been going on for seven years,” Winfrey told the news station. “This ain’t just straight pimping—this is trafficking.”

Is there evidence against Cash Out and his family?

Text messages presented as evidence showed that Gibson and his co-defendants sold women and made arrangements to collect payment, WSB-TV reported. Prosecutors said they presented eight cell phones, which showed details of the operation.

Cash Out’s defense attorney, however, said there’s no evidence to prove that his client is connected to a trafficking enterprise. The attorney said the alleged victims were not forced to engage in sex work.

While Smith’s defense team also said she didn’t know about the trafficking activities, prosecutors presented payment receipts and property records to link her to the operation. The evidence also included a leased residence, where the victims were allegedly kept.