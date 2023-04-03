Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura’s lawyer spoke out after a 12-person jury in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ explosive federal trial found him guilty Wednesday on two counts of transportation for prostitution, while acquitting him of the most serious charges: racketeering and sex trafficking.

Variety reported that not long after the verdict, Ventura’s attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor, praised his client for the strength she demonstrated in testifying for several days during the trial, recounting the alleged experiences she had during her on-and-off 10-year relationship with Combs and how she came forward with the initial lawsuit in 2023.

Cassie’s attorney responds following Combs’ verdict

“This entire criminal process started when our client Cassie Ventura had the courage to file her civil complaint in November 2023,” Wigdor said in a statement obtained by Variety. “Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution.”

He continued, “By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice. We must repeat – with no reservation – that we believe and support our client who showed exemplary courage throughout this trial. She displayed unquestionable strength and brought attention to the realities of powerful men in our orbit and the misconduct that has persisted for decades without repercussion. This case proved that change is long overdue, and we will continue to fight on behalf of survivors.”

Cassie’s civil lawsuit explained

Blavity reported that Ventura initially filed a civil lawsuit against the music mogul in November 2023 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, accusing him of rape, sexual assault, sex trafficking and repeated physical abuse. The then-37-year-old shared the emotional and physically abusive acts she allegedly endured throughout their relationship.



“After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships,” Cassie said in a statement at the time.



Since the trial began in early May, Ventura, who was still pregnant at the time, took the stand and gave an explosive testimony about her alleged experiences, including alleged drug-fueled sexual encounters known as “freak-offs” involving male escorts, psychological abuse she allegedly endured, and other alarming claims regarding Combs.