A class-action lawsuit has been filed against the Girl Scouts of America, alleging the organization’s cookies contain heavy metals, pesticides and other toxins.
USA Today reported that Amy Mayo, a New York woman, filed a federal complaint on Monday, accusing the Girl Scouts of America and cookie manufacturers Ferrero U.S.A. and Interbake Foods, operating as ABC Bakers, of selling cookies containing heavy metals and toxins.
The lawsuit cites a study from two consumer groups
In the suit, Mayo cites a study from consumer groups Mom Across America and GMO Science, which commissioned the cookies to be tested. The results came back with 100% of the items testing positive for toxic metals like aluminum, arsenic, cadmium, lead and mercury.
California, Iowa and Louisiana were the only three states with 100% of 13 of the 25 Girl Scout Cookies containing high glyphosate levels. This weed killer can cause “multiple health issues including cancer, endocrine disruption, gut issues, miscarriages, sperm damage, autism, neurotoxicity, and reproductive damage,” the study states.
Misinformation led many to believe the FDA recalled cookies
Two popular cookie flavors, Peanut Butter Patties and Thin Mints, tested positive for four out of the five toxic metals. According to the study, Peanut Butter Patties had the highest contamination of heavy metals, whereas Thin Mints had the highest glyphosate levels.
While the independent study was not published in a scientific journal, widespread panic over the alleged contamination of Girl Scout Cookies circulated after the FDA’s recall of Las Ollas Botana Mix Snacks led to misinformation, causing some to believe the federal agency had also recalled the cookies, according to Forbes.
On Feb. 12, Snopes fact-checked the claim and confirmed that the FDA did not recall the Girl Scout Cookies and that the misinformation on social media was related to food safety research and no confirmed health risk.
The suit, leveraging the study’s findings, claims Girl Scout Cookies contain harmful heavy metals and pesticide levels. It accuses the Girl Scouts of misleading consumers about the cookies’ safety and quality. Mayo and other plaintiffs argue they would not have bought the cookies had they known this information, per USA Today.
Girl Scouts of America responds to allegations
Additionally, the lawsuit seeks $5 million in damages for U.S. consumers and demands that cookie packaging be updated to disclose the presence of harmful substances.
The Girl Scouts of America addressed the allegations in a Feb. 6 blog post.
“We want to be clear—there is no recall on Girl Scout Cookies. Our licensed bakers adhere to all FDA food safety regulations, and our cookies meet strict quality standards,” the organization said.
“The health and safety of Girl Scouts and cookie customers is our top priority,” the Girl Scouts said in a blog post responding to the allegations on Feb. 6. “Rest assured: Girl Scout Cookies are safe to consume.”