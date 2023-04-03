USA Today reported that Amy Mayo, a New York woman, filed a federal complaint on Monday, accusing the Girl Scouts of America and cookie manufacturers Ferrero U.S.A. and Interbake Foods, operating as ABC Bakers, of selling cookies containing heavy metals and toxins.

The lawsuit cites a study from two consumer groups

In the suit, Mayo cites a study from consumer groups Mom Across America and GMO Science, which commissioned the cookies to be tested. The results came back with 100% of the items testing positive for toxic metals like aluminum, arsenic, cadmium, lead and mercury.

California, Iowa and Louisiana were the only three states with 100% of 13 of the 25 Girl Scout Cookies containing high glyphosate levels. This weed killer can cause “multiple health issues including cancer, endocrine disruption, gut issues, miscarriages, sperm damage, autism, neurotoxicity, and reproductive damage,” the study states.