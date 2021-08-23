There’s finally a video for Latto’s fan-favorite track “Blick Sum” from her Sugar Honey Iced Tea album.

Early Tuesday morning, the Georgia Peach’s remix with Playboi Carti was officially unveiled with the music video release. Previously, Carti’s verse on the original 2024 song was leaked, and some fans speculated that this led to Carti not clearing his verse for the album release, per HipHopDX. Now, the Atlanta-bred artists have come together for the music video directed by Hidji World and Gunner Stahl. Shot in Atlanta, the highly anticipated video features appearances from Latto’s sister Brooklyn Nikole and 2 Chainz.

Putting their curves on display in ski masks, bodysuits and tights, the background dancers performed stunts on a merry-go-round.

Latto’s initial verse remains mostly the same. However, the three-minute clip opens with her surrounded by a crowd while wearing a fur coat and a tiny bikini.

“That gangster s**t, it turn me on/ That .22 ain’t gon’ do, that 90 get me out my thong, ah/ Don’t get me wrong, I’m gangster b***h,” she raps.

Carti comes in on the second verse, where he shows love to his best friend Latto by her government name — Alyssa.

“I’m in the 4×4, yeah, I got my wrist up/ The chain, it came from Dang, I got it tailored/ It’s a mask on my face, I’m trynna get a lay-up/ On the Southside coolin’ with Alyssa, shawty my bestie,” Carti raps.

The video is a dope return for Playboi Carti, who took a break from releasing music. However, he is expected to deliver his third studio album, I AM MUSIC — per Rap-Up, he has been teasing his album for almost a year.