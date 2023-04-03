One video in particular, featuring four Golden Corral staff members dancing to Burna Boy’s “Ye,” was shared on the establishment’s Instagram account in early December. Since then, the clip has gone viral, with 7.2 million views on the platform, according to News 12 The Bronx.

Charisma Mims, a host and server at Golden Corral, couldn’t believe she and other staff members had gone viral online.

“My first reaction was, ‘We’re really viral right now.’ Like, this is crazy. I would never know or thought that we would go viral,” she told the outlet.